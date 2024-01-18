LA Lakers trade deadline rumors: Collin Sexton, Tyus Jones among 17x champions' targets for point guard depth

We are two weeks from the NBA trade deadline, so time is ticking for the LA Lakers to solidify their roster before the second half of the season commences. The Lakers haven't necessarily been in their best form since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament championship. LA has consistently lost games and is gradually losing the chance to make a postseason appearance.

Making a trade to further improve their roster is the most logical move for the LA Lakers at this point. According to NBA reporter Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are currently searching for a new point guard. Two names that came up who could potentially join the Purple and Gold are Collin Sexton and Tyus Jones.

If the Lakers end up acquiring Collin Sexton from the Utah Jazz, D'Angelo Russell would likely be part of the deal. Sexton is currently signed to a four-year contract with a yearly income of $17.73 million. His salary slightly matches Russell's, considering he's making $17.03 million per year in his contract.

However, given that D'Angelo Russell has found his way back in the starting five and has recently found success after beating the OKC Thunder, we're not sure if the Lakers are still willing to part ways with him. If the team ends up wanting to keep Russell around instead, Tyus Jones might be the best option for them.

Jones is the cheaper option since he's in the last season of his two-year contract and is expecting to make $14 million this season. Trading for him might be the perfect opportunity to get rid of some bench players who haven't necessarily provided solid numbers for LA.

Should the LA Lakers add another point guard to their roster?

The LA Lakers have found themselves in another rut after struggling to leave the depths of the Western Conference. As of writing, the Lakers are ranked 10th in the West and have a 20-21 record. Around the same time last year, LA was in a similar predicament when they went 19-21. With that in mind, it's clear that nothing has changed since improving their roster last season.

This time around, the LA Lakers are once again looking to add new players to the team to see if they could help turn their season around. Reports suggest that the Purple and Gold are looking for point guards. However, acquiring point guards for their squad may not be the best idea at the moment.

Given their current circumstances, LA needs consistent shooters who can maintain their shooting prowess throughout all four quarters. However, we have to consider the Lakers' lack of size. At this point, the team can only rely on Anthony Davis to secure the boards and protect the rim. While AD has tremendously delivered on his end, he can only do so much.

With all that being said, the LA Lakers should consider looking for shooting guards and true centers instead of adding more playmakers to the mix. The Lakers already have LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell as the primary ball handlers. We think LA is already set in that department and should instead focus on the other aspects they've been lacking all season long.

