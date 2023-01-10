LA Lakers trade rumors: Whole trade market for the team contingent on Anthony Davis' health

Even with their five-game win streak coming to an end Monday, the LA Lakers are trending in the right direction. Thanks to an incredible run from LeBron James, they are back in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Sitting at a record of 19-22 this year, the LA Lakers are just one game out of a spot in the play-in tournament. It might not be an ideal scenario, but it's better than missing the postseason for a second-straight year.

With the playoffs in sight, the Lakers might be more inclined to make a move before the February 9 trade deadline. According to recent reports, how they attack things in the coming week will rely on one major factor.

After a brief stretch of MVP-level play, Anthony Davis was sidelined with a foot injury. He has missed the last 13 games for LA, and it's unclear when he will return to the lineup.

During a recent story for Bleacher Report, Eric Pincus cited how Davis' health will play a major role in how LA goes about the trade deadline.

"But it all depends on Davis' health. With the Western Conference wide open and Los Angeles still in the mix after both a difficult start to the season and the Davis foot injury, the Lakers would be eager to improve ahead of the trade deadline."

Should the LA Lakers roll the dice at the trade deadline?

Given how close they are to a playoff spot, a case could be made for the LA Lakers to roll the dice on a trade. LeBron James is in the midst of an incredible season, and the front office should do what they can to capitalize on that.

Even with the uncertainty around Anthony Davis right now, there are still positives on this Lakers roster. Russell Westbrook has been impactful in bench roles, and guys like Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder have impressed in recent weeks.

If this team can add another impactful role player or two, they might be able to make some noise in the Western Conference.

Without Davis, the Lakers have no chance of being a legitimate contender. However, he and LeBron proved they are capable of leading a competent team to the title. With that in mind, LA should at least consider making upgrades in the next few weeks.

The front office still has some time to weigh their options, but the Lakers will need to move fast if they want to make something happen.

