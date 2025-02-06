LA Lakers updated depth chart after acquiring Mark Williams for Dalton Knecht

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 06, 2025 05:36 GMT
LA Lakers updated depth chart after acquiring Mark Williams for Dalton Knecht. (Photo: IMAGN)
LA Lakers updated depth chart after acquiring Mark Williams for Dalton Knecht. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers made another deal ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers finally got their big man for the future in the 23-year-old center, who is averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the deal, with rookie Dalton Knecht and swingman Cam Reddish heading to Charlotte. The Lakers are also sending the coveted 2031 first-round pick plus a pick swap in 2030.

Here's the full trade breakdown:

LA Lakers receive: Mark Williams

Charlotte Hornets receive: Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 first-round pick swap and a 2031 first-round pick.

With this trade, the LA Lakers have the perfect center to play alongside Luka Doncic in the next decade. Mark Williams is an athletic big man who can run the floor, catch lobs and makes things easier for Doncic and the Lakers.

Let's look at the Lakers' updated depth chart following the trade:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Luka DoncicAustin ReavesRui HachimuraLeBron JamesMark Williams
Shake MiltonGabe VincentJarred VanderbiltDorian Finney-SmithJaxson Hayes
Bronny JamesArmel TraoreChristian WoodMaxi Kleber
Markieff MorrisTrey JemisonChristian Koloko

Note: Players in bold letters are currently out with an injury.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

