LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks starting lineups and depth charts for January 30 | 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Lakers will look to get back to winning ways when they face the Atlanta Hawks on the road Tuesday. The Lakers dropped their most recent game against the Houston Rockets on Monday. LA lost 135-119, as LeBron James had 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Atlanta won its most recent game 126-125 against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The Lakers (24-24) are ninth in the West, while the Hawks (19-27) are 11th in the East.

The LA Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena. Fans can watch the game live on Bally Sports SE-ATL and Spectrum SportsNet. The game will also be streamed live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

LA Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Injury Reports

LA Lakers injury report for Jan. 30

LeBron James is day-to-day because of an ankle injury. Cam Reddish is expected to miss at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain. Gabe Vincent remains out after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

Atlanta Hawks injury report for Jan. 30

The Hawks will be without Bruno Fernando (back injury), Vit Krejci (shoulder), De’Andre Hunter (knee) and Mouhamed Gueye (back) on Tuesday. Dejounte Murray is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Here’s a look at the LA Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks starting lineups and depth charts for Jan. 30.

LA Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups and depth chart

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Austin Reaves Skylar Mays SG Austin Reaves Max Christie Jalen Hood-Schifino SF Taurean Prince Rui Hachimura Max Christie PF LeBron James (day-to-day) Jarred Vanderbilt Rui Hachimura C Anthony Davis Christian Wood Jarred Vanderbilt

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Trae Young Dejounte Murray (Q) Trent Forest SG Dejounte Murray (Q) Bogdan Bogdanovic Patty Mills SF Garrison Mathews Wesley Matthews Saddiq Bey PF Jalen Johnson Saddiq Bey Onyeka Okongwu C Clint Capela Onyeka Okongwu

LA Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Key matchups

LeBron James and Anthony Davis vs. the Hawks defense

LeBron James is listed as day-to-day but is expected to suit up. James and Anthony Davis lead the Lakers and much depends on their performance if LA is to get back on the win column. If the duo play, they might have it easy against a fairly susceptible Hawks defense.

The Hawks defense is tied for the worst team defensive rating at 120.9 points. Atlanta will find it especially difficult in containing James and Davis from driving to the basket. If the game goes down to the wire, James and Davis might end up going to the basket at will.

Trae Young vs. the Lakers guards

The LA Lakers have a respectable team defensive rating of 114.9 but it is definitely not because of their guards. D'Angelo Russell has often been criticized for his defensive liabilities. When he goes up against Trae Young on Tuesday, the Lakers guard will have his work cut out.

Austin Reaves is not the greatest of defenders but he can hold his own in most situations. Young, however, is a maestro in playmaking and is expected to take advantage of his matchups to score or set his teammates up for easy buckets.

