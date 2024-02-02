LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Match Player Stats and Ratings for February 1, 2024

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 02, 2024 03:03 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics Match Player Stats and Ratings

The LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics match on Thursday night was expected to be a lopsided contest as LeBron James and Anthony Davis both sat out with injuries. With seemingly not much to lose, the Lakers came out swinging behind Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt's monster first halves.

The Lakers were clinical overall from the deep, making 13-of-24 3s in the first half. They also forced 12 Celtics turnovers in the opening two quarters. The Lakers went into the locker room with an unexpected 60-46 advantage. LA maintained that hot streak with disruptive defense and winning 50-50 balls.

The Celtics were not nearly as engaged until the third quarter as they strung together a run and got the TD Garden behind them. However, the Lakers held them off and took a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics match player stats

LA Lakers player stats

The Lakers played a tight eight-man rotation without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It was cut short to seven as Jarred Vanderbilt exited the game at the end of the first half. Austin Reaves was the Lakers' best player on the floor without the frontcourt trio, while Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura executed their roles well, too. Here's the Lakers' players stats:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Taurean Prince1182
Jarred Vanderbilt1072
Jaxson Hayes16102
Austin Reaves3223
D'Angelo Russell16814
Max Christie942
Rui Hachimura1584
Christian Wood441
Jalen Hood-Schifino100
Maxwell Lewis000
Skylar Mays010
Dylan Windler0 0 0

Boston Celtics player stats

The Celtics played nine deep with all players except Luke Kornet healthy and available. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White played the bigger chunk of minutes among all players as Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown saw the bench for extended periods. Here's the Celtics' player stats:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaylen Brown877
Jayson Tatum2363
Kristaps Porzingis1753
Derrick White916
Jrue Holiday857
Sam Hauser1730
Al Horford691
Payton Pritchard801
Neemias Queta751
Oshae Brissett000
Dalano Banton211

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...