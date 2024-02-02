LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Match Player Stats and Ratings for February 1, 2024

The LA Lakers vs. Boston Celtics match on Thursday night was expected to be a lopsided contest as LeBron James and Anthony Davis both sat out with injuries. With seemingly not much to lose, the Lakers came out swinging behind Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt's monster first halves.

The Lakers were clinical overall from the deep, making 13-of-24 3s in the first half. They also forced 12 Celtics turnovers in the opening two quarters. The Lakers went into the locker room with an unexpected 60-46 advantage. LA maintained that hot streak with disruptive defense and winning 50-50 balls.

The Celtics were not nearly as engaged until the third quarter as they strung together a run and got the TD Garden behind them. However, the Lakers held them off and took a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics match player stats

LA Lakers player stats

The Lakers played a tight eight-man rotation without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It was cut short to seven as Jarred Vanderbilt exited the game at the end of the first half. Austin Reaves was the Lakers' best player on the floor without the frontcourt trio, while Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura executed their roles well, too. Here's the Lakers' players stats:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Taurean Prince 11 8 2 Jarred Vanderbilt 10 7 2 Jaxson Hayes 16 10 2 Austin Reaves 32 2 3 D'Angelo Russell 16 8 14 Max Christie 9 4 2 Rui Hachimura 15 8 4 Christian Wood 4 4 1 Jalen Hood-Schifino 1 0 0 Maxwell Lewis 0 0 0 Skylar Mays 0 1 0 Dylan Windler 0 0 0

Boston Celtics player stats

The Celtics played nine deep with all players except Luke Kornet healthy and available. Jayson Tatum and Derrick White played the bigger chunk of minutes among all players as Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown saw the bench for extended periods. Here's the Celtics' player stats:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaylen Brown 8 7 7 Jayson Tatum 23 6 3 Kristaps Porzingis 17 5 3 Derrick White 9 1 6 Jrue Holiday 8 5 7 Sam Hauser 17 3 0 Al Horford 6 9 1 Payton Pritchard 8 0 1 Neemias Queta 7 5 1 Oshae Brissett 0 0 0 Dalano Banton 2 1 1

