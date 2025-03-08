LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers will head to Boston to face the defending champion Celtics in a highly anticipated regular season matchup on Saturday. This will be the second meeting of the season between two of the most storied franchises in NBA history. The Lakers won the previous encounter 117-96 at the Crypto.com Arena.

The excitement around this game is amplified not only because it's a Lakers-Celtics showdown but also because it marks Luka Doncic’s first game against Boston in a Lakers uniform. When these two teams last met in January, Anthony Davis led the way in the Lakers' victory.

Both teams are in excellent form, each holding an 8-2 record over their last 10 games. JJ Redick’s Lakers are riding an eight-game winning streak and will face a tough test against the Celtics, who will be eager to avenge their earlier loss. LeBron James and his team boast a 40-21 record and are currently in second place in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Celtics also sit in second place in the Eastern Conference, with a slightly better record, having won five more games and lost three fewer than the Lakers this season.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Mar. 8

LA Lakers injury report

The LA Lakers have a lengthy injury report ahead of their game against the Boston Celtics. LeBron James (left foot injury management) and Luka Doncic (right knee contusion) are both listed as probable.

Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion) is listed as questionable while Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) have been ruled out. Bronny James was assigned to the South Bay Lakers and will not be on the Lakers' roster against the Celtics.

Boston Celtics injury report

The Boston Celtics have three players, including two of their starters, on the injury report ahead of the Lakers game. Jrue Holiday (right hand mallet finger), Kristaps Porzingis (non-Covid illness) and Sam Hauser (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are not on the injury report and two Celtics superstars will play against the Purple and Gold.

LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 8

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers are likely to start the game with LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes.

PG Luka Doncic Austin Reaves Shake Milton SG Gabe Vincent Cam Reddish

SF LeBron James Dalton Knecht

PF Dorian Finney-Smith Jarred Vanderbilt Christian Koloko C Jaxson Hayes Alex Len Trey Jemison III

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

The Celtics are likely to start the game with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Derrick White Jrue Holiday Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Kristaps Porzingis. Payton Pritchard Baylor Scheierman Sam Hauser Al Horford Neemias Queta JD Davison Baylor Scheierman Drew Peterson Xavier Tillman Jordan Walsh

