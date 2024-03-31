LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets game: Player stats and box scores for March 31, 2024

The LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets are facing each other off in an NBA East vs. West matchup.

The Lakers are keen on getting back in the win column after the Indiana Pacers snapped their five-game winning streak in their previous game. The Purple and Gold established a commanding first-quarter 31-11 lead showing why they might be able to pull off securing the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Anthony Davis took over the opening period adding 13 points with everyone else doing the dirty work grabbing the boards while feeding their star big man.

The LA Lakers then managed to extend their lead with three more points in the second quarter after establishing a 67-44 second-quarter finish. LeBron James came alive in the second period and caught fire from three-point land. James scored 11 points, knocking nine of those points from long distance.

Anthony Davis continued to deal damage as well by adding seven more points for LA. Davis also nearly notched an early double-double when he grabbed eight rebounds. Rui Hachimura added six points to help his team extend their lead further.

As for the Brooklyn Nets, the only player who stood out in the first half was Cam Thomas. He's the only Nets player in double-scoring figures with 10 points. Given the underwhelming performances, the rest of the Brooklyn squad has provided, they struggled to keep up with the Lakers' pace despite playing a better second quarter scoring 33 team points.

Come the third quarter, the Brooklyn Nets managed to outperform the LA Lakers after cutting the lead down to 11 with a 90-79. Cam Thomas continued to play the role of hero for the Nets as he led the team to a potential comeback with 11 third-quarter points. Dennis Schroder provided Thomas with some much-needed backup adding seven points.

Fortunately, LeBron James kept the Lakers’ lead alive with eight important points in the third. Despite having a rough shooting night with 33.3% accuracy from behind the arc, D’Angelo Russell added seven points to assist the “King” in LA’s offensive load.

Ultimately, “King” James went into full takeover mode and scored 17 fourth-quarter points to seal the Lakers’ 116-104 victory over the Nets. “LBJ” put up another legendary performance with a total of 40 points accompanied by seven rebounds and five assists.

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets Game Player Stats and Box Scores (March 31)

LA Lakers player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Rui Hachimura 20 10 2 0 0 8-12 1-4 3-4 LeBron James 40 7 5 0 0 13-17 9-10 5-6 Anthony Davis 24 14 0 0 0 9-12 1-3 5-6 Austin Reaves 12 7 2 0 0 5-11 0-4 2-2 D'Angelo Russell 18 6 6 2 0 6-13 4-11 2-4 Spencer Dinwiddie 0 2 1 0 0 0-2 0-2 - Taurean Prince 0 2 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 - Gabe Vincent 2 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 - Colin Castleton 0 1 0 1 0 0-1 - - Max Christie DNP - - - - - - -

Brooklyn Nets player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Mikal Bridges 13 3 4 1 0 5-16 3-11 - Dorian Finney-Smith 5 3 1 2 0 2-5 1-3 -0-0 Nic Claxton 10 6 2 4 0 5-7 0-0 0-1 Cam Thomas 30 2 6 1 0 8-22 4-7 10-12 Dennis Schroder 14 2 1 1 0 5-12 2-6 2-2 Cameron Johnson 5 2 0 0 1 2-6 1-4 - Trendon Watford 7 4 1 0 0 3-5 1-1 - Dennis Smith Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 - Day'Ron Sharpe 2 0 0 0 0 1-2 - - Noah Clowney 0 2 0 0 0 - - - Lonnie Walker IV DNP - - - - - - - Jalen Wilson DNP - - - - - - -