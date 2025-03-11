  • home icon
  • LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 10) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 11, 2025 00:47 GMT
LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets player stats and box score for Mar. 10 game. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Lakers continued a four-game stretch outside California on Monday with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. LA, which eked out a 102-101 win in January, could sweep the season series with a victory in the rematch. The Lakers headed into the game without key players, including four-time MVP LeBron James.

Gabe Vincent, starting because of injuries to starters, went 5-for-5 in the first quarter, including 3-for-3 from deep to lead the Lakers. Luka Doncic had six points and three assists in the opening quarter to push the visitors to a 28-16 advantage.

Jordan Goodwin took over the scoring slack in the second quarter after the Nets locked down Vincent. The backup guard scored 12 of the Lakers' 19-point output.

Brooklyn responded in the second quarter behind a balanced attack. The bench, led by Day'Ron Sharpe and Tyrese Martin, gave the team a strong push. After trailing early, they dominated their opponents 32-19 in the period to lead 48-47 at halftime.

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Alex Len022
Gabe Vincent1301
Luka Doncic996
Austin Reaves234
Dalton Knecht621
Jarred Vanderbilt330
Trey Jemison III010
Shake Milton001
Jordan Goodwin1440
Markieff Morris- - --------
Cam Reddish- - --------
Christian Koloko- - --------
Brooklyn Nets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Ziaire Williams340
Cameron Johnson841
Nic Claxton642
D'Angelo Russell225
Keon Johnson923
Jalen Wilson020
Noah Clowney640
Day'Ron Sharpe650
Tyrese Martin810
Reece Beekman0 0 0
Trendon Watford--- --------
Maxwell Lewis- - -------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
