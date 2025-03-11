LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 10) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers continued a four-game stretch outside California on Monday with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. LA, which eked out a 102-101 win in January, could sweep the season series with a victory in the rematch. The Lakers headed into the game without key players, including four-time MVP LeBron James.

Ad

Gabe Vincent, starting because of injuries to starters, went 5-for-5 in the first quarter, including 3-for-3 from deep to lead the Lakers. Luka Doncic had six points and three assists in the opening quarter to push the visitors to a 28-16 advantage.

Jordan Goodwin took over the scoring slack in the second quarter after the Nets locked down Vincent. The backup guard scored 12 of the Lakers' 19-point output.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooklyn responded in the second quarter behind a balanced attack. The bench, led by Day'Ron Sharpe and Tyrese Martin, gave the team a strong push. After trailing early, they dominated their opponents 32-19 in the period to lead 48-47 at halftime.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Alex Len 0 2 2 Gabe Vincent 13 0 1 Luka Doncic 9 9 6 Austin Reaves 2 3 4 Dalton Knecht 6 2 1 Jarred Vanderbilt 3 3 0 Trey Jemison III 0 1 0 Shake Milton 0 0 1 Jordan Goodwin 14 4 0 Markieff Morris - - - - - - - - - - Cam Reddish - - - - - - - - - - Christian Koloko - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Brooklyn Nets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ziaire Williams 3 4 0 Cameron Johnson 8 4 1 Nic Claxton 6 4 2 D'Angelo Russell 2 2 5 Keon Johnson 9 2 3 Jalen Wilson 0 2 0 Noah Clowney 6 4 0 Day'Ron Sharpe 6 5 0 Tyrese Martin 8 1 0 Reece Beekman 0 0 0 Trendon Watford -- - - - - - - - - - Maxwell Lewis - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback