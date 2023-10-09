LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets will continue their preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 season. LA lost to the Golden State Warriors in their preseason opener on Saturday. Brooklyn will play its first exhibition game against the LA Lakers. Both teams expect a proper turnout from their respective fans as it will be played at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves did not suit up for Darvin Ham’s team against the Dubs. “King James” may not see action until the Lakers’ last two preseason games. Reaves has been given extended time off following his 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign for Team USA. He is reportedly ready if his number is called.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Nets, meanwhile, will play just four preseason games including the game against the Lakers. Coach Jacque Vaughn may want to see his starters get more minutes to see how they would fare against NBA competition.

Game details:

Teams: LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: October 9, 2023 / 9:00 PM ET

Venue: T Mobile Arena / Las Vegas, Nevada

Lakers vs. Nets preview

Lakers coach Darvin Ham intended to give his new players more playing time in the team’s first preseason game. Max Christie and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino led the team in minutes with 23 and 25, respectively.

Ham also wanted to see how newcomers Cam Reddish, Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes would perform in his system. It remains to be seen if he will continue that trend in their second exhibition game.

Anthony Davis showed that he’s already in tip-top shape and dominated the Golden State Warriors in his 13 minutes on the floor. Ham may keep AD on the bench on Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t played a game since Game 4 of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. Coach Jacque Vaughn and Nets fans will be interested in how a healthy roster will fare. Nets nation will be excited to see Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie and Ben Simmons in action.

LA Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Odds & Prediction

Spread: Lakers (-4.5) vs. Nets (+4.5)

Over/Under: 222.5

Moneyline: Lakers (-198) vs. Nets (+164)

There is a big chance the LA Lakers will sideline Anthony Davis, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish. AD and Vincent are expected to have key roles next season so keeping them fresh and healthy is more important. Reddish may have tweaked his ankle in the loss to the Golden State Warriors. He could also be forced to sit out.

Darvin Ham should also be excited to see how the much-improved depth of his team will perform against the Brooklyn Nets. Jacques Vaughn, Ham’s counterpart, could field his usual players in limited minutes. Cam Johnson and rookie Dariq Whitehead, however, are reportedly dealing with minor injuries and may be held back.

Predicting a preseason game is very difficult. Both teams will be unconcerned with the final score. Still, the Nets, who will be making their preseason debut, could eke out a win over the Lakers.

LA Lakers roster:

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Austin Reaves

D’Angelo Russell

Rui Hachimura

Gabe Vincent

Jarred Vanderbilt

Taurean Prince

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Christian Wood

Jaxson Hayes

Cam Reddish

Max Christie

Max Lewis

Brooklyn Nets roster

Ben Simmons

Cameron Johnson

Mikal Bridges

Spencer Dinwiddie

Dorian Finney-Smith

Nicolas Claxton

Royce O’Neale

Noah Clowney

Dariq Whitehead

Cameron Thomas

Day’Ron Sharpe

Dennis Smith Jr.

Lonnie Walker IV

Darius Bazley

Trendon Watford