LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls player stats and box score (March 27) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers faced the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Coming into the game, the Lakers aim for their second straight win following a three-game losing skid. They tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for fourth in the Western Conference with a 44-28 record. They are one game behind third-seeded Denver Nuggets (46-28).

On the other hand, the Bulls look to extend their winning streak to four games. Chicago (32-40) sits at No. 9 in the Eastern Conference and is a game up of 10th-placed Miami Heat (31-41).

LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dorian Finney-Smith 0 1 1 0 0 2 0-2 0-2 0-0 -9 LeBron James 10 5 7 0 0 2 5-11 0-2 0-0 0 Jaxson Hayes 14 5 0 0 0 0 7-9 0-0 0-0 -4 Austin Reaves 14 0 2 0 1 2 4-6 1-2 5-5 0 Luka Doncic 9 6 3 0 1 0 2-9 1-6 4-4 -6 Jarred Vanderbilt 2 3 1 2 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 6 Jordan Goodwin 2 1 2 1 2 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 4 Gabe Vincent 8 0 0 0 0 0 3-5 2-4 0-0 7 Dalton Knecht 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 7 Bronny James DNP - - - - - - - - - Christian Koloko DNP - - - - - - - - - Alex Len DNP - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton DNP - - - - - - - - - Markieff Morris DNP - - - - - - - - -

Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Huerter 8 3 3 1 0 0 3-9 2-5 0-0 6 Matas Buzelis 8 4 1 0 0 0 2-6 2-4 2-2 11 Nikola Vucevic 8 4 0 0 1 1 4-7 0-1 0-0 8 Coby White 11 1 2 0 0 1 4-10 1-3 2-2 -6 Josh Giddey 12 8 6 1 0 3 4-9 2-4 2-4 2 Patrick Williams 3 3 3 0 0 0 1-4 0-1 2-2 -11 Zach Collins 8 2 0 0 0 1 4-4 0-0 0-0 -9 Julian Phillips 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Dalen Terry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -7 Devon Carter DNP - - - - - - - - - Talen Horton-Tucker DNP - - - - - - - - - Jalen Smith DNP - - - - - - - - -

LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Chicago Bulls had a 32-22 lead over the LA Lakers. Luka Doncic led LA with seven points on 2-for-6 shooting (1-for-3 from the 3-point line). Coby White had seven points (2-for-4 shooting) for Chicago.

The Lakers outscored Chicago 37-26 in the second quarter to take a 59-58 lead into the halftime break. Austin Reaves scored 12 of his 14 points in the quarter on 4-for-6 shooting. Jaxson Hayes also had 14 points to go along with five boards (7-for-9 shooting). LeBron James had 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

On the flip side, Josh Giddey had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulls. He shot 4-for-9, including 2-for-4 on 3-pointers. White added 11 points and two assists.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

