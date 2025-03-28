  • home icon
LA Lakers vs Chicago Bulls player stats and box score (March 27) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 28, 2025 01:21 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
The Chicago Bulls hosted LeBron James and the LA Lakers on Thursday (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers faced the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Coming into the game, the Lakers aim for their second straight win following a three-game losing skid. They tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for fourth in the Western Conference with a 44-28 record. They are one game behind third-seeded Denver Nuggets (46-28).

On the other hand, the Bulls look to extend their winning streak to four games. Chicago (32-40) sits at No. 9 in the Eastern Conference and is a game up of 10th-placed Miami Heat (31-41).

LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith0110020-20-20-0-9
LeBron James10570025-110-20-00
Jaxson Hayes14500007-90-00-0-4
Austin Reaves14020124-61-25-50
Luka Doncic9630102-91-64-4-6
Jarred Vanderbilt2312001-20-00-06
Jordan Goodwin2121201-20-00-04
Gabe Vincent8000003-52-40-07
Dalton Knecht0100000-10-10-07
Bronny JamesDNP---------
Christian KolokoDNP---------
Alex LenDNP---------
Shake MiltonDNP---------
Markieff MorrisDNP---------
Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Huerter8331003-92-50-06
Matas Buzelis8410002-62-42-211
Nikola Vucevic8400114-70-10-08
Coby White11120014-101-32-2-6
Josh Giddey12861034-92-42-42
Patrick Williams3330001-40-12-2-11
Zach Collins8200014-40-00-0-9
Julian Phillips0000000-00-00-01
Dalen Terry0000000-20-20-0-7
Devon CarterDNP---------
Talen Horton-TuckerDNP---------
Jalen SmithDNP---------
LA Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Chicago Bulls had a 32-22 lead over the LA Lakers. Luka Doncic led LA with seven points on 2-for-6 shooting (1-for-3 from the 3-point line). Coby White had seven points (2-for-4 shooting) for Chicago.

The Lakers outscored Chicago 37-26 in the second quarter to take a 59-58 lead into the halftime break. Austin Reaves scored 12 of his 14 points in the quarter on 4-for-6 shooting. Jaxson Hayes also had 14 points to go along with five boards (7-for-9 shooting). LeBron James had 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

On the flip side, Josh Giddey had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bulls. He shot 4-for-9, including 2-for-4 on 3-pointers. White added 11 points and two assists.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

