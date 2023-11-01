LA Lakers vs Clippers record: How have 2 NBA teams fared against each other in last 10 games?

The LA Lakers will face the LA Clippers on Wednesday night in what is known as "The Battle of Los Angeles," and it's a highly anticipated rivalry. Taking place at the Crypto.com Arena, these two teams have engaged in numerous memorable and star-studded matchups.

It's fascinating to explore the LA Lakers and Clippers series record and delve into how these two teams have performed against each other.

Looking at the LA Lakers vs. Clippers record

The Clippers have secured victory in 11 straight games against the Lakers, a streak that extends all the way to Dec. 22, 2020. The Lakers haven't managed to best the Clippers in nearly three years.

The Lakers' most recent triumph over the Clippers occurred on July 30, 2020, during the bubble season. Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers went on to secure the championship that year.

In contrast, the LA Clippers experienced a devastating collapse in the playoffs that season. Notably, they squandered a 3-1 lead against the Nuggets and even held an average lead of 15 points in all three losses during Games 5-7.

Since then, the Clippers have beaten the Lakers in 11 consecutive games, with an average margin of 11.09 points per game. The Clippers have beaten the Lakers by seven, 18, 24, four, one, three, 21, six, 13, 18 and 7 points in those games.

Their biggest win against the Lakers in that span was a 24-point win on May 6, 2021.

Yet, when considering the entirety of their historical matchups, the Lakers maintain the lead, having won 150 games against the Clippers, while the Clippers have won only 85.

The Clippers aim to extend their winning streak to 12, while the Lakers hope to break that streak as they face off again on Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Why does LA have two NBA teams?

The city's expansive metropolitan area is the second-largest in the U.S. As of 2021, it is home to nearly 3.9 million residents, making it one of the most sports-oriented cities in the USA. It hosts 10 major professional sports teams, including two teams in each of the major leagues: the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and MLS.

Population size is a crucial factor in the presence of multiple sports teams in a city. For example, in the New York City area, there are two NFL teams, two NBA teams, and two MLB teams. The San Francisco Bay area boasts two NFL teams and two MLB teams, and Chicago has two MLB teams.

However, the situation in LA, with two NBA teams, is a result of the city's unique dynamics. LA not only ranks as one of the largest media markets in the U.S. but is also a global entertainment hub. This offers abundant opportunities for both teams to leverage the city's celebrity culture and extensive business networks.