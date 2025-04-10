  • home icon
  LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (April 9) | 2024-25 NBA season 

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (April 9) | 2024-25 NBA season 

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 10, 2025 01:16 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
The Dallas Mavericks hosted their former franchise star Luka Doncic on Wednesday (Image source: Imagn)

In one of the season's most anticipated games, the LA Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Superstar Luka Doncic battled his former team for the first time since being traded on Feb. 2.

Coming into the game, the Lakers are No. 3 in the Western Conference with a 48-31 record. They are four games behind the second-seeded Houston Rockets and have a one-game lead over the four-way tie between the LA Clippers, the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies.

On the other hand, the Mavericks have lost two straight games and are sitting at the 10th and final play-in spot. They are one game behind the No. 9 Sacramento Kings and are three games up of the 11th-placed Phoenix Suns.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rui Hachimura3010001-31-10-09
LeBron James8220022-70-24-44
Jaxson Hayes3401001-30-01-2-9
Austin Reaves8320013-40-12-27
Luka Doncic313330211-166-83-65
Dorian Finney-Smith5140002-51-40-010
Gabe Vincent0000000-20-20-0-5
Jordan Goodwin0100000-00-00-0-2
Jarred Vanderbilt2412001-30-00-0-4
Bronny JamesDNP---------
Trey Jemison IIIDNP---------
Dalton KnechtDNP---------
Shake MiltonDNP---------
Alex LenDNP---------
Markieff MorrisDNP---------
Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
P.J. Washington7322022-71-32-2-3
Anthony Davis4440112-50-00-0-3
Dereck Lively II6001013-30-00-0-7
Klay Thompson3110001-41-40-0-7
Naji Marshall15341006-91-22-23
Spencer Dinwiddie5330021-11-12-21
Max Christie7010003-61-40-0-7
Caleb Martin4121012-30-00-04
Daniel Gafford6420202-30-02-24
Dante ExumDNP---------
Dwight PowellDNP---------
Jaden HardyDNP---------
LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks game summary

The Dallas Mavericks had a 30-26 lead over the LA Lakers at the end of the first quarter. Luka Doncic scored 14 points for the Lakers.

LA outscored Dallas 34-27 in the second period to take a 60-57 lead at the break. Doncic already had 31 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in the first half. He shot 11-for-16, including 6-for-8 from the 3-point line. LeBron James added eight points on 2-for-7 shooting.

Naji Marshall had 15 points (6-for-9 shooting) and four rebounds for Dallas. The Lakers shot 48.8% in the half, while the Mavs went 53.7%.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
