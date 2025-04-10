LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (April 9) | 2024-25 NBA season 

In one of the season's most anticipated games, the LA Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Superstar Luka Doncic battled his former team for the first time since being traded on Feb. 2.
Coming into the game, the Lakers are No. 3 in the Western Conference with a 48-31 record. They are four games behind the second-seeded Houston Rockets and have a one-game lead over the four-way tie between the LA Clippers, the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies.
On the other hand, the Mavericks have lost two straight games and are sitting at the 10th and final play-in spot. They are one game behind the No. 9 Sacramento Kings and are three games up of the 11th-placed Phoenix Suns.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score
LA Lakers player stats and box score
Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score
LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks game summary
The Dallas Mavericks had a 30-26 lead over the LA Lakers at the end of the first quarter. Luka Doncic scored 14 points for the Lakers.
LA outscored Dallas 34-27 in the second period to take a 60-57 lead at the break. Doncic already had 31 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in the first half. He shot 11-for-16, including 6-for-8 from the 3-point line. LeBron James added eight points on 2-for-7 shooting.
Naji Marshall had 15 points (6-for-9 shooting) and four rebounds for Dallas. The Lakers shot 48.8% in the half, while the Mavs went 53.7%.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.