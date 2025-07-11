  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score - July 10 | 2025 NBA Summer League

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score - July 10 | 2025 NBA Summer League

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 11, 2025 01:26 GMT
2025 NBA Draft - Round One - Source: Getty
2025 NBA Draft - Round One - Source: Getty

The LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of seven NBA Summer League games scheduled on Thursday. Taking center stage in this showdown are two young stars who have made headlines around the basketball community in their own right.

Ad

On the one hand, Bronny James continues his journey of development as he participates in the Summer League in preparation for his second NBA season. On the other hand, this Thursday night attraction marks the Summer League debut of Cooper Flagg, who is slated to be the Dallas Mavericks' cornerstone after getting selected first overall at the 2025 NBA draft.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks box score and player stats

Lakers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Christian Koloko30000016:020-10-13-4-4
Arthur Kaluma00000003:350-00-00-0-3
Dalton Knecht810000012:442-72-40-0+8
Darius Bazley762011312:283-41-10-0+8
Cole Swider930101217:332-42-43-3+8
Bronny James811001110:292-41-33-4+2
DJ Steward734001112:443-61-10-0+8
DaJuan Gordon00000015:380-00-00-0-5
Trey Jemison III22110117:041-10-00-0+3
RJ Davis30 100013:411-20-01-3-1
Sir'Jabari Rice23011018:021-60-30-1-4
Ad

Mavericks

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFG+/-
Maxwell Lewis221010212:111-50-20-0-3
Cooper Flagg1031200216:225-150-40-1-4
Jamarion Sharp240011110:351-20-00-0-5
Miles Kelly822100313:363-71-41-1-6
Ryan Nembhard1221002016:456-100-10-0-9
Moussa Cisse41000038:192-40-00-0-1
Jordan Hall0 3300028:350-20-20-0-1
Gabe McGlothan31 000007:211-11-10-0+9
Matthew Cleveland24100116:161-30-10-00
About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications