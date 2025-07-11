LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score - July 10 | 2025 NBA Summer League

The LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of seven NBA Summer League games scheduled on Thursday. Taking center stage in this showdown are two young stars who have made headlines around the basketball community in their own right.

On the one hand, Bronny James continues his journey of development as he participates in the Summer League in preparation for his second NBA season. On the other hand, this Thursday night attraction marks the Summer League debut of Cooper Flagg, who is slated to be the Dallas Mavericks' cornerstone after getting selected first overall at the 2025 NBA draft.

LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks box score and player stats

Lakers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Christian Koloko 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6:02 0-1 0-1 3-4 -4 Arthur Kaluma 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3:35 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Dalton Knecht 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 12:44 2-7 2-4 0-0 +8 Darius Bazley 7 6 2 0 1 1 3 12:28 3-4 1-1 0-0 +8 Cole Swider 9 3 0 1 0 1 2 17:33 2-4 2-4 3-3 +8 Bronny James 8 1 1 0 0 1 1 10:29 2-4 1-3 3-4 +2 DJ Steward 7 3 4 0 0 1 1 12:44 3-6 1-1 0-0 +8 DaJuan Gordon 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5:38 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 Trey Jemison III 2 2 1 1 0 1 1 7:04 1-1 0-0 0-0 +3 RJ Davis 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 3:41 1-2 0-0 1-3 -1 Sir'Jabari Rice 2 3 0 1 1 0 1 8:02 1-6 0-3 0-1 -4

Mavericks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FG +/- Maxwell Lewis 2 2 1 0 1 0 2 12:11 1-5 0-2 0-0 -3 Cooper Flagg 10 3 1 2 0 0 2 16:22 5-15 0-4 0-1 -4 Jamarion Sharp 2 4 0 0 1 1 1 10:35 1-2 0-0 0-0 -5 Miles Kelly 8 2 2 1 0 0 3 13:36 3-7 1-4 1-1 -6 Ryan Nembhard 12 2 1 0 0 2 0 16:45 6-10 0-1 0-0 -9 Moussa Cisse 4 1 0 0 0 0 3 8:19 2-4 0-0 0-0 -1 Jordan Hall 0 3 3 0 0 0 2 8:35 0-2 0-2 0-0 -1 Gabe McGlothan 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 7:21 1-1 1-1 0-0 +9 Matthew Cleveland 2 4 1 0 0 1 1 6:16 1-3 0-1 0-0 0

