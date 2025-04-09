LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 9 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 09, 2025 07:36 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 107-99 to win a NBA basketball game. - Source: Getty
LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 9 | NBA 2024-25 season. (Image Source: Getty)

The LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are set to clash in what promises to be an electrifying showdown at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with each side having secured one win apiece.

Ad

All eyes will be on Luka Doncic as he makes his highly anticipated return to Dallas, playing his first game in Dallas since being traded earlier in the season. Emotions are expected to run high, not just for Doncic, but also for the Mavericks fans, who are likely to shower their former star with a warm and heartfelt welcome.

Beyond the emotional storylines, the game carries major playoff implications for both teams. The Lakers currently sit in third place in the Western Conference and need to win at least two of their final three games to lock in the No. 3 seed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, the Dallas-based franchise find themselves in 10th place, trailing the ninth-seeded Sacramento Kings by just one game. With home-court advantage on the line in a potential 9 vs. 10 play-in matchup, Dallas will be aiming for a strong finish to the regular season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for Apr. 9

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers felt the absence of Rui Hachimura during their matchup against the OKC Thunder on the front end of their back-to-back. However, the standout forward is expected to return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Ad

LeBron James is likely to remain listed as questionable after logging heavy minutes in Tuesday's contest. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber and Bronny James are set to remain sidelined. On a positive note, the rest of the Lakers’ key contributors are expected to be available for the crucial showdown in Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

For the Mavericks, Anthony Davis (left abductor strain) is listed as "probable" while Dante Exum (left hand surgery) is listed as "questionable" ahead of the Lakers game.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery), Brandon Williams (G League two-way), Kai Jones (G League two-way) and Kessler Edwards (G League two-way) have been ruled out.

LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 9

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes are likely to be in the Lakers starting lineup against the Mavericks.

Ad
Point guardLuka DoncicGabe Vincent
Shooting guardAustin ReavesDalton KnechtShake Milton
Small forwardRui HachimuraDorian Finney-SmithJordan Goodwin
Power forwardLeBron JamesJarred VanderbiltMarkieff Morris
CenterJaxson HayesChristian Koloko
Ad

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup depth chart

Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dereck Lively II are likely to be in the Mavericks starting lineup.

Point guardSpencer DinwiddieDante Exum
Shooting guardKlay ThompsonMax Christie
Small forwardP.J. WashingtonNaji Marshall
Power forwardAnthony DavisCaleb Martin
CenterDereck Lively IIDaniel GaffordDwight Powell
About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी