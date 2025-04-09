LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 9 | NBA 2024-25 season

The LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are set to clash in what promises to be an electrifying showdown at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday. This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with each side having secured one win apiece.

All eyes will be on Luka Doncic as he makes his highly anticipated return to Dallas, playing his first game in Dallas since being traded earlier in the season. Emotions are expected to run high, not just for Doncic, but also for the Mavericks fans, who are likely to shower their former star with a warm and heartfelt welcome.

Beyond the emotional storylines, the game carries major playoff implications for both teams. The Lakers currently sit in third place in the Western Conference and need to win at least two of their final three games to lock in the No. 3 seed.

Meanwhile, the Dallas-based franchise find themselves in 10th place, trailing the ninth-seeded Sacramento Kings by just one game. With home-court advantage on the line in a potential 9 vs. 10 play-in matchup, Dallas will be aiming for a strong finish to the regular season.

LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for Apr. 9

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers felt the absence of Rui Hachimura during their matchup against the OKC Thunder on the front end of their back-to-back. However, the standout forward is expected to return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

LeBron James is likely to remain listed as questionable after logging heavy minutes in Tuesday's contest. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber and Bronny James are set to remain sidelined. On a positive note, the rest of the Lakers’ key contributors are expected to be available for the crucial showdown in Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

For the Mavericks, Anthony Davis (left abductor strain) is listed as "probable" while Dante Exum (left hand surgery) is listed as "questionable" ahead of the Lakers game.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery), Brandon Williams (G League two-way), Kai Jones (G League two-way) and Kessler Edwards (G League two-way) have been ruled out.

LA Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 9

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes are likely to be in the Lakers starting lineup against the Mavericks.

Point guard Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent

Shooting guard Austin Reaves Dalton Knecht Shake Milton Small forward Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith Jordan Goodwin Power forward LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Markieff Morris Center Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko



Dallas Mavericks starting lineup depth chart

Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dereck Lively II are likely to be in the Mavericks starting lineup.

Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie Dante Exum

Shooting guard Klay Thompson Max Christie

Small forward P.J. Washington Naji Marshall

Power forward Anthony Davis Caleb Martin

Center Dereck Lively II Daniel Gafford Dwight Powell

