LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets head-to-head, season stats, last 5 games and more for NBA Playoffs 2024

The LA Lakers renew their blossoming rivalry with another highly anticipated and mouthwatering encounter with the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. After getting swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals last season, LeBron James and Co. have a chance to dethrone the defending champs. Getting the job done will be quite a tall order for Los Angeles as Denver has had their number over the past eight games.

During that span, including the playoffs, the Lakers have not beaten the Nuggets. The closest they have come was in Game 4 of the conference finals when they lost, 113-111. “King James” couldn’t force a tie as Jamal Murray forced him to fumble before Aaron Gordon swatted away his shot.

The LA Lakers showed no hesitation when they got their first chance to seal a playoff series with the Denver Nuggets. They shrugged off the notion that they should punt the battle for the No. 7 seed against the New Orleans Pelicans. James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers dropped the Pelicans into another must-win Play-In Tournament game while they earned the right to face the Nuggets.

LA Lakers versus Denver Nuggets head-to-head numbers last 5 games

The LA Lakers lost Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals to the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. This season, they are 0-3 versus their nemesis, including two more losses in Hollywood. The Lakers have not been able to solve “The Joker” and his teammates regardless of where the games had been played.

Here are their head-to-head stats over the last five games, including the playoffs:

Team LA Lakers Denver Nuggets PPG 109.2 117.8 RPG 39.4 43.6 APG 26.0 30.2 SPG 6.0 5.6 BPG 4.8 5.8 TPG 10.4 10.6 FG% 47.24 51.62 3-PT FG% 35.84 41.04 FT% 76.96 78.44 Fastbreak points 14.4 15.8 Points in the paint 58.8 51.2

The numbers tell a big part of the picture as LA had slightly fewer turnovers and a bit better in steals. Anthony Davis led the Lakers' point in the paint dominance but everything else favored the Denver Nuggets.

Lakers-Nuggets overall numbers this season

The LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets aren’t the same teams anymore compared to last season. The foundational stars remain but the supporting cast of both teams have been retooled. They’ve built respective seasons that saw them grab the No. 7 and No. 2 seeds, respectively.

Here are their overall numbers this season:

Team LA Lakers League Rank Denver Nuggets League Rank PPG 118.0 6 114.9 14 RPG 43.1 18 44.4 7 APG 28.5 5 29.5 3 SPG 7.4 19 7.1 21 BPG 5.5 11 5.6 10 TPG 14.0 19 12.6 5 FG% 49.9 2 49.6 4 3-PT FG% 37.7 8 37.4 10 FT% 78.2 15 76.2 25 Defensive Rating 114.8 17 112.3 8 Offensive Rating 115.4 15 117.8 5

Health will be key in the series again

Laker fans are confident of beating the Nuggets in the rematch as they believe LeBron James has two healthy feet this time. Last year, the four-time MVP reportedly played through foot injuries that might have affected his play. He is looking healthy this time in the first round of the playoffs.

Anthony Davis, though, might be the concern in the playoffs. He was gimpy leading into the play-in tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans but managed to finish it. How he will hold up against Nikola Jokic, a brute on the low blocks, could determine how the series will go. “The Joker” is not athletic but he relishes the pounding in the paint on both ends of the court.

Jamal Murray’s knee will be closely monitored by Denver Nuggets fans. He missed seven games in March and April combined due to nagging issues in his knee. Denver gave him as much time off as the team could afford leading into the playoffs.

Murray was spectacular against the LA Lakers last season. If he’s compromised, it will be decidedly a different series that will favor James and his crew.

