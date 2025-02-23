LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 22 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers visited the Denver Nuggets on Saturday as part of their short two-game road trip that started on Thursday in Portland. The Nuggets entered the contest on a nine-game winning streak and a 13-1 record against the Lakers since 2023.
It was Luka Doncic's fourth overall game for the Lakers, starting alongside Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. Coach JJ Redick told reporters before the game that no player won't be on any minutes restriction, which means Doncic has fully recovered from his calf injury.
Meanwhile, the red-hot Nuggets had a starting lineup consisting of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. They were tied for second place in the Western Conference standings before the start of the game.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score
Lakers
Nuggets
Note: This is the box score for the first quarter.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.