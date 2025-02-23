LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 22 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers visited the Denver Nuggets on Saturday as part of their short two-game road trip that started on Thursday in Portland. The Nuggets entered the contest on a nine-game winning streak and a 13-1 record against the Lakers since 2023.

Ad

It was Luka Doncic's fourth overall game for the Lakers, starting alongside Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. Coach JJ Redick told reporters before the game that no player won't be on any minutes restriction, which means Doncic has fully recovered from his calf injury.

Meanwhile, the red-hot Nuggets had a starting lineup consisting of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. They were tied for second place in the Western Conference standings before the start of the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score

Lakers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Rui Hachimura 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 2-4 1-3 0-0 2 LeBron James 4 4 2 0 0 1 0 8 2-4 0-0 0-0 -4 Jaxson Hayes 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 Luka Doncic 16 4 3 1 1 0 0 10 5-11 2-4 4-4 12 Austin Reaves 5 3 1 0 0 0 1 8 1-2 0-1 3-4 10 Dorian Finney-Smith 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 7 1-4 1-4 0-0 5 Jarred Vanderbilt 1 1 2 2 0 0 3 3 0-0 0-0 1-2 4 Gabe Vincent 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Jordan Goodwin 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Markieff Morris DNP Cam Reddish DNP Alex Len DNP Trey Jemison III DNP Shake Milton DNP Dalton Knecht DNP

Ad

Nuggets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Aaron Gordon 8 0 2 0 0 0 1 8 3-5 2-3 0-0 -10 Michael Porter Jr. 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 9 1-6 0-2 0-0 -2 Nikola Jokic 7 6 4 0 0 1 1 12 1-1 0-0 5-6 -6 Jamal Murray 6 0 2 2 0 1 1 10 2-4 2-4 0-0 -12 Christian Braun 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 9 2-4 1-3 0-0 3 Zeke Nnaji 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Russell Westbrook 4 0 1 0 0 2 0 7 2-3 0-1 0-0 -5 Julian Strawther 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Dario Saric DNP Hunter Tyson DNP Spencer Jones DNP DeAndre Jordan DNP PJ Hall DNP Jalen Pickett DNP

Ad

Note: This is the box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback