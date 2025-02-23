  • home icon
  LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 22 | 2024-25 NBA Season

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 22 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 23, 2025 02:16 GMT
LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 22. (Photo: IMAGN)
LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 22. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers visited the Denver Nuggets on Saturday as part of their short two-game road trip that started on Thursday in Portland. The Nuggets entered the contest on a nine-game winning streak and a 13-1 record against the Lakers since 2023.

It was Luka Doncic's fourth overall game for the Lakers, starting alongside Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. Coach JJ Redick told reporters before the game that no player won't be on any minutes restriction, which means Doncic has fully recovered from his calf injury.

Meanwhile, the red-hot Nuggets had a starting lineup consisting of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. They were tied for second place in the Western Conference standings before the start of the game.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score

Lakers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Rui Hachimura501000192-41-30-02
LeBron James442001082-40-00-0-4
Jaxson Hayes411000052-20-00-01
Luka Doncic16431100105-112-44-412
Austin Reaves531000181-20-13-410
Dorian Finney-Smith300001171-41-40-05
Jarred Vanderbilt112200330-00-01-24
Gabe Vincent001100150-00-00-04
Jordan Goodwin010000040-00-00-0-4
Markieff MorrisDNP
Cam ReddishDNP
Alex LenDNP
Trey Jemison IIIDNP
Shake MiltonDNP
Dalton KnechtDNP
Nuggets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Aaron Gordon802000183-52-30-0-10
Michael Porter Jr.220000191-60-20-0-2
Nikola Jokic7640011121-10-05-6-6
Jamal Murray6022011102-42-40-0-12
Christian Braun520000092-41-30-03
Zeke Nnaji010000040-00-00-04
Russell Westbrook401002072-30-10-0-5
Julian Strawther000001310-00-00-0-2
Dario SaricDNP
Hunter TysonDNP
Spencer JonesDNP
DeAndre JordanDNP
PJ HallDNP
Jalen PickettDNP
Note: This is the box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

