LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 14) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 15, 2025 02:11 GMT
LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score for Mar. 14 game. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets met for the third time this season on Friday. LA, which demolished the home team 123-100 in the last encounter, hoped to replicate the same result at Mile High City. The Lakers headed into the showdown on a three-game losing streak and on short rest following a 126-106 defeat in Memphis on Thursday.

The Lakers dropped 40 points on the Nuggets in the first quarter without LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Austin Reaves carried the visitors with 12 points while Shake Milton and Bronny James came off the bench to combine for 10.

Nikola Jokic led the home team with eight points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist in the opening quarter. Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook gave the Nuggets a lift, but still trailed 40-32 after 12 minutes.

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jarred Vanderbilt5
Alex Len0
Austin Reaves12
Jordan Goodwin2
Dalton Knecht7
Markieff Morris0
Christian Koloko4
Shake Milton5
Bronny James5
Dorian Finney-Smith
Cam Reddish
Gabe Vincent
Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon8
Michael Porter Jr.0
Nikola Jokic8
Jamal Murray3
Christian Braun5
Zeke Nnaji0
Peyton Watson1
Russell Westbrook7
Jalen Pickett0
Dario Saric
Hunter Tyson
Vlatko Cancar
DeAndre Jordan
PJ Hall
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game.

Edited by Michael Macasero
