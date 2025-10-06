  • home icon
  LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 5 | 2025 NBA Preseason

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 06, 2025 01:51 GMT
LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 5. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors began their preseason on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The Lakers are coming off a big offseason, extending Luka Doncic's contract with a massive three-year deal. The Warriors, on the other hand, were in a contract stalemate with Jonathan Kuminga.

Nevertheless, both teams made it to training camp with an almost full roster. Coach JJ Redick is dealing with injuries already, so his starting five featured Gabe Vincent, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton.

Coach Steve Kerr was not letting the fans inside the Chase Center down by sitting down his superstars. Kerr went with a starting lineup consisting of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green. Al Horford was also on the bench and expected to play.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Score

Lakers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Rui Hachimura2201011141-30-10-0-2
Jarred Vanderbilt9643021164-71-30-1-4
Jake LaRavia4031012152-60-20-0-13
Deandre Ayton7700210163-70-01-2-9
Gabe Vincent16040022144-73-55-5-1
Jaxson Hayes231000181-30-00-02
Nate Williams020001020-20-00-0-2
RJ Davis701001291-11-14-46
Bronny James0101032100-20-10-0-6
Dalton Knecht8210001162-52-42-2-6
Maxi KleberDNP
Anton WatsonDNP
Adou ThieroDNP
LeBron JamesDNP
Christian KolokoDNP
Marcus SmartDNP
Luka DoncicDNP
Austin ReavesDNP
Nick Smith Jr.DNP
Chris ManonDNP
Augustas MarciulionisDNP
Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green2350032141-60-20-03
Jimmy Butler III9420021153-40-03-45
Stephen Curry14120011155-73-51-15
Moses Moody13001014105-63-40-05
Brandin Podziemski2102010110-20-12-24
Jonathan Kuminga221011191-20-10-2-9
Al Horford3431300141-31-30-013
Quinten Post220001060-00-02-211
Buddy Hield7123001123-71-30-04
Gary Payton II300000041-11-10-0-7
Pat Spencer5131012101-30-03-41
Jackson RoweDNP
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP
Gui SantosDNP
Alex TooheyDNP
Marques BoldenDNP
Seth CurryDNP
De'Anthony MeltonDNP
Taevion KinseyDNP
Will RichardDNP
Note: These are the box scores for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
