LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Score for Oct. 5 | 2025 NBA Preseason
The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors began their preseason on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The Lakers are coming off a big offseason, extending Luka Doncic's contract with a massive three-year deal. The Warriors, on the other hand, were in a contract stalemate with Jonathan Kuminga.
Ad
Nevertheless, both teams made it to training camp with an almost full roster. Coach JJ Redick is dealing with injuries already, so his starting five featured Gabe Vincent, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton.
Coach Steve Kerr was not letting the fans inside the Chase Center down by sitting down his superstars. Kerr went with a starting lineup consisting of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green. Al Horford was also on the bench and expected to play.
LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Score
Lakers
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Rui Hachimura
2
2
0
1
0
1
1
14
1-3
0-1
0-0
-2
Jarred Vanderbilt
9
6
4
3
0
2
1
16
4-7
1-3
0-1
-4
Jake LaRavia
4
0
3
1
0
1
2
15
2-6
0-2
0-0
-13
Deandre Ayton
7
7
0
0
2
1
0
16
3-7
0-0
1-2
-9
Gabe Vincent
16
0
4
0
0
2
2
14
4-7
3-5
5-5
-1
Jaxson Hayes
2
3
1
0
0
0
1
8
1-3
0-0
0-0
2
Nate Williams
0
2
0
0
0
1
0
2
0-2
0-0
0-0
-2
RJ Davis
7
0
1
0
0
1
2
9
1-1
1-1
4-4
6
Bronny James
0
1
0
1
0
3
2
10
0-2
0-1
0-0
-6
Dalton Knecht
8
2
1
0
0
0
1
16
2-5
2-4
2-2
-6
Maxi Kleber
DNP
Anton Watson
DNP
Adou Thiero
DNP
LeBron James
DNP
Christian Koloko
DNP
Marcus Smart
DNP
Luka Doncic
DNP
Austin Reaves
DNP
Nick Smith Jr.
DNP
Chris Manon
DNP
Augustas Marciulionis
DNP
Ad
Warriors
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Draymond Green
2
3
5
0
0
3
2
14
1-6
0-2
0-0
3
Jimmy Butler III
9
4
2
0
0
2
1
15
3-4
0-0
3-4
5
Stephen Curry
14
1
2
0
0
1
1
15
5-7
3-5
1-1
5
Moses Moody
13
0
0
1
0
1
4
10
5-6
3-4
0-0
5
Brandin Podziemski
2
1
0
2
0
1
0
11
0-2
0-1
2-2
4
Jonathan Kuminga
2
2
1
0
1
1
1
9
1-2
0-1
0-2
-9
Al Horford
3
4
3
1
3
0
0
14
1-3
1-3
0-0
13
Quinten Post
2
2
0
0
0
1
0
6
0-0
0-0
2-2
11
Buddy Hield
7
1
2
3
0
0
1
12
3-7
1-3
0-0
4
Gary Payton II
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
1-1
1-1
0-0
-7
Pat Spencer
5
1
3
1
0
1
2
10
1-3
0-0
3-4
1
Jackson Rowe
DNP
Trayce Jackson-Davis
DNP
Gui Santos
DNP
Alex Toohey
DNP
Marques Bolden
DNP
Seth Curry
DNP
De'Anthony Melton
DNP
Taevion Kinsey
DNP
Will Richard
DNP
Ad
Note: These are the box scores for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Juan Paolo David
Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.
Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.
What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.
The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.
Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.