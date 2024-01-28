LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors match player stats

The LA Lakers versus Golden State Warriors matchup on Saturday may be the best game yet of the 2023-24 season. Anytime LeBron James and Steph Curry battle each other is must-see TV for even casual basketball fans. The double-overtime classic that ended in the Lakers’ favor was an instant classic.

Expand Tweet

The game lived up to the hype as both the Lakers and the Warriors traded haymakers throughout the game. Curry’s 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left in the second overtime gave Golden State a slim 144-143 lead. James nullified that with two crucial free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining to earn his team’s biggest win of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers player stats

LeBron James had a monster night, finishing with a triple-double and the go-ahead free throws. He had 36 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 48 minutes. James is the oldest player in NBA history with a 30-20-10 triple-double. He joined Elgin Baylor and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only LA Lakers players with that stat line.

James, though, had plenty of help in the incredible win. Anthony Davis had a big night as well on both ends of the floor. Besides his 29 points and 13 rebounds, he anchored the Lakers’ defense that allowed them to methodically chase down the Dubs. Several players played crucial roles for coach Darvin Ham in the win.

Here is the LA Lakers box score:

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL +/1 FG 3-PT FG Anthony Davis 29 13 3 4 0 -2 11-24 0-4 Taurean Prince 0 3 1 0 1 -22 0-2 0-1 LeBron James 36 20 12 0 0 -6 14-25 2-4 D'Angelo Russell 28 3 5 1 2 +12 8-19 5-8 Austin Reaves 17 2 6 0 2 +4 4-14 1-7 Rui Hachimura 11 4 0 0 0 +6 4-4 1-1 Jarred Vanderbilt 14 9 5 0 4 +30 4-7 0-0 Christian Wood 8 1 1 0 0 -14 3-4 0-1 Max Christie 2 0 0 0 0 -3 1-2 0-1

Golden State Warriors player stats

The Golden State Warriors had a big third quarter that pushed them to a 99-91 advantage. Steph Curry had a cold spell in the fourth period, hitting 2-for-9 shots and committing two turnovers. He did regain his shooting touch in the two five-minute extensions to nearly lead his team to the win.

Expand Tweet

Klay Thompson made some clutch baskets but fouled out in the second overtime. His 3-pointer late in the first OT forced the game into another extra period. Andrew Wiggins may have played his best game in over a month for the Dubs. The Warriors just fell short on Saturday despite contributions from all over the roster.

Here is the Golden State Warriors box score:

Player PTS REB AST BLK STL +/- FG 3-PT FG Draymond Green 8 14 11 2 3 +31 4-9 0-4 Jonathan Kuminga 22 9 2 0 0 -9 8-16 2-3 Andrew Wiggins 22 5 3 1 2 +1 8-12 3-4 Steph Curry 46 3 7 0 1 -2 17-35 9-21 Klay Thompson 24 4 4 0 2 +2 9-24 6-17 Dario Saric 5 4 2 0 1 -1 2-8 1-3 Kevon Looney 0 1 1 0 0 -14 0-2 0-1 Trayce Jackson-Davis 4 1 0 0 1 -6 2-2 0-0 Cory Joseph 3 2 2 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 Brandin Podziemski 10 7 5 0 1 -7 4-9 1-3

Who won Lakers vs Warriors?

The LA Lakers eked out a 145-144 lung-busting victory on the road against the Golden State Warriors. It was a star-studded affair that was led by two of the NBA’s most popular players - LeBron James and Steph Curry. The game was a seesaw battle that needed a double overtime to settle.

The biggest plays came late in the second extra period that decided the outcome of the game. Steph Curry’s 3-pointer pushed Golden State to a 144-143 edge with 4.7 seconds left. LeBron James responded by forcing his way into the heart of the Dubs’ defense with his trademark barreling drive.

Expand Tweet

Four players converged on the four-time MVP but it was Draymond Green who was called for the foul. 'King James' delivered the dagger-free throws to tow the LA Lakers to a nail-biting win over the Golden State Warriors.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!