LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - May 2nd, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 1

The LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors will give basketball fans the matchup they have all been salivating for. Hardly anything gets better than Steph Curry versus LeBron James in a seven-game series.

The seventh-seeded Lakers took just six games to dispatch the second-ranked Memphis Grizzlies. LA punched a ticket to the semi-final round by obliterating the brash Grizzlies in Game 6 of their series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers have peaked at the right time. Los Angeles has become a deeper and more balanced unit after GM Rob Pelinka’s series of moves before the trade deadline. They are no longer the same team that limped to a 2-10 start.

The LA Lakers, however, will be facing the Golden State Warriors, who, unlike the Grizzlies, are as healthy as any team can be in the playoffs. Andre Iguodala is the biggest name on the Warriors’ side who will miss the series due to an injury.

The Warriors’ title repeat bid nearly crashed at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. It took a 50-point masterpiece from Steph Curry on the road to eliminate the upstart “Beam Team.”

The Bay Area team had an overwhelming edge against the Kings when it came to playoff experience. They are not going to enjoy that much of an advantage against the LA Lakers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have had their fair share of postseason battles.

James and Curry shared several iconic moments in four straight NBA Finals series. They will add to that collection when they lead their respective teams in the Western Conference semifinals.

Where to watch

Game 1 of the second-round series between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors will start at 10:00 PM ET. TNT will air the game on national TV.

Basketball fans can also catch the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

Steph Curry and LeBron James will not be guarding each other for the majority of the time in Game 1 or even the series. “King James’” likely matchup will be against good friend, Draymond Green.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has called the four-time MVP the greatest to play basketball. How their personal battle will play out could determine this series.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry reminded the NBA that he remains one of the NBA’s deadliest scorers. The closeout game on the road against the Sacramento Kings proved that.

The LA Lakers don’t have a natural matchup for the greatest shooter in basketball history. D’Angelo Russell’s defense is a little suspect. Ditto with Dennis Schroder. Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and even Lonnie Walker IV may get the unenviable task of containing “Chef Curry.”

Game prediction

Spread: Warriors (-5)

Total (O/U): 228

Moneyline: Lakers (+114) vs. Warriors (-106)

The LA Lakers have one extra day of rest compared to the Golden State Warriors. However, they will be playing at Chase Center where the defending champs have been nearly unbeatable.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



Tomorrow, he’ll face off against his hometown team in the NBA Playoffs. Klay grew up going to Lakers games with his dad in DTLA.Tomorrow, he’ll face off against his hometown team in the NBA Playoffs. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Klay grew up going to Lakers games with his dad in DTLA.Tomorrow, he’ll face off against his hometown team in the NBA Playoffs. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GxEY8OOOqk

Golden State will hold serve and get to an early lead in their series against Los Angeles.

Golden State Warriors 115, LA Lakers, 108

Poll : 0 votes