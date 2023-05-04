LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - May 4th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 2

The LA Lakers took the Golden State Warriors’ biggest punches in Game 1 and stole home-court advantage with a stirring 117-112 win. When the Warriors blasted a crippling run late in the game to tie it at 112, the Lakers responded like a team with championship aspirations.

LA pulled off the upset despite hitting just 6-25 from behind the arc. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry recorded six triples each, a record in the playoffs, and yet they still lost. The Lakers overcame their poor three-point shooting by pounding the ball inside the paint.

The LA Lakers’ crushing 54-28 advantage points in the paint nullified their horrible three-point shooting. LA’s 25-29 to 5-6 free-throw shooting edge also made up for their lackluster sniping from long range.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers’ bevy of long-limbed and athletic players will once more attack and try to dominate the interior. The Golden State Warriors will continue with their trademark movement, passing and outside shooting.

Like in Game 1, the team that imposes its will is likely to come out as the Game 2 winner on Thursday night.

The defending NBA champs have been in all kinds of pressure-packed situations over the last eight years. They’re expected to bounce back as they simply can’t go to Los Angeles trailing by two games in the series.

Where to watch

Game 2 of the second-round series between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors will be at 9:00 PM ET at the Chase Center. ESPN will air the game on national TV.

Basketball fans can also catch the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

LeBron James has never beaten Steph Curry in a series opener until Tuesday in Game 1. He is expected to try and go for the jugular and get a two-game advantage over one of his biggest rivals on Thursday.

James’ offense wasn’t particularly superb in the LA Lakers’ win. He had 22 points but took 24 shots to get there. He missed 1-8 three-pointers, but his presence alone was huge for his team. With the four-time MVP on the floor, the Golden State Warriors had to keep their focus on him.

Golden State will do their best to continue containing James, which leaves them with their biggest Game 1 problem — Anthony Davis.

AD had a historically great night, exploding for 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Only Tim Duncan has compiled the same numbers in the playoffs.

Davis got off to a great start with Kevon Looney on him. “Loon” will be asked to do a better job on him with help from teammates. They might give him different looks, the way they did against LeBron James.

The Golden State Warriors usually coast to a victory if they hit 21 threes in a single game. They couldn’t do that after the Lakers demolished them in paint production. Golden State has to battle and do a better job of clogging the lane. Otherwise, they’ll be leaving San Francisco for Los Angeles trying to get out of a 0-2 hole.

Steph Curry was huge against the Sacramento Kings in the first round on Sunday. He obliterated them with 50 points, the most in a Game 7.

Thursday night will feel like another Game 7 for them. Curry has to come up big once again to carry his team. Failure to do so could put the Warriors in a situation they could not overcome down the road.

Game prediction

Spread: Warriors (-5.5)

Outcome (O/U): 227.5

Moneyline: Lakers (+195) vs. Warriors (-230)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in a must-win situation in Game 2. They will even their series against the LA Lakers just as it will shift to Los Angeles on Saturday.

Golden State Warriors 115, LA Lakers 108

