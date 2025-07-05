  • home icon
  • LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Summer League Game Box Score & Player Stats | July 5, 2025

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 06, 2025 00:04 GMT
The LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of two NBA Summer League games scheduled on Saturday. This will be the summer league debut for both teams, who are competing in the California Classic (which also features the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs).

One noteworthy name in this matchup is Dalton Knecht, who was selected 17th overall by the Lakers last year. Bronny James is slated to compete in the Summer League as well. However, James was spotted wearing a sweatpants and a t-shirt during warmups, which could signify that he won't be suiting up for the team today.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors box score and player stats

Lakers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFFG3PTFT+/-
Julian Reese21000001-10-00-0-1
Trey Jemison III02101000-00-00-0+3
Cole Swider83010103-52-40-0+8
Dalton Knecht22100101-70-40-0-3
DJ Steward142310105-61-13-3+4
DaJuan Gordon71000103-41-20-0+1
Ethan Taylor30100001-31-20-0+5
RJ Davis20 100001-40-10-0+2
Darius Bazley2 2 101100-10-02-2+6
Sir'Jabari Rice3 0 020001-31-10-0+3
Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFFG3PTFT+/-
Marques Bolden25000001-20-10-0-3
Jackson Rowe43000102-40-20-1-1
Taran Armstrong51200001-21-22-2+2
Chris Manon22020000-20-12-2+2
Jaden Shackelford30010101-61-50-1-6
Isaiah Mobley41210102-40-00-0-3
Coleman Hawkins31000301-11-10-0-5
Blake Hinson61 000201-20-14-5-7
LJ Cryer51 000001-11-12-2-6
Jules Bernard51000002-71-30-0-1
About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
