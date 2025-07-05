LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Summer League Game Box Score & Player Stats | July 5, 2025

The LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of two NBA Summer League games scheduled on Saturday. This will be the summer league debut for both teams, who are competing in the California Classic (which also features the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs).

One noteworthy name in this matchup is Dalton Knecht, who was selected 17th overall by the Lakers last year. Bronny James is slated to compete in the Summer League as well. However, James was spotted wearing a sweatpants and a t-shirt during warmups, which could signify that he won't be suiting up for the team today.

LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors box score and player stats

Lakers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT +/- Julian Reese 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Trey Jemison III 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +3 Cole Swider 8 3 0 1 0 1 0 3-5 2-4 0-0 +8 Dalton Knecht 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 1-7 0-4 0-0 -3 DJ Steward 14 2 3 1 0 1 0 5-6 1-1 3-3 +4 DaJuan Gordon 7 1 0 0 0 1 0 3-4 1-2 0-0 +1 Ethan Taylor 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 +5 RJ Davis 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-1 0-0 +2 Darius Bazley 2 2 1 0 1 1 0 0-1 0-0 2-2 +6 Sir'Jabari Rice 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 1-3 1-1 0-0 +3

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT +/- Marques Bolden 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -3 Jackson Rowe 4 3 0 0 0 1 0 2-4 0-2 0-1 -1 Taran Armstrong 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 2-2 +2 Chris Manon 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 2-2 +2 Jaden Shackelford 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 1-6 1-5 0-1 -6 Isaiah Mobley 4 1 2 1 0 1 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 -3 Coleman Hawkins 3 1 0 0 0 3 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 -5 Blake Hinson 6 1 0 0 0 2 0 1-2 0-1 4-5 -7 LJ Cryer 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 2-2 -6 Jules Bernard 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2-7 1-3 0-0 -1

