LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (Mar. 26) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers faced the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into the game, the Lakers are on a three-game losing skid and have lost seven of their previous 10. LA (43-28) is No. 5 in the Western Conference and holds a two-and-a-half-game lead over sixth-placed Golden State Warriors (41-31). They are also half a game behind No. 4 Memphis Grizzlies (44-28).

On the other hand, the Pacers are riding a five-game winning streak. Indiana (42-29) aims to strengthen their hold of the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons two games behind.

LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 8 2 1 0 0 1 2-2 2-2 2-2 2 LeBron James 2 5 3 0 0 0 0-5 0-0 2-2 12 Jaxson Hayes 8 2 1 0 0 0 4-4 0-0 0-0 1 Austin Reaves 17 4 2 0 0 2 6-9 0-3 5-5 11 Luka Doncic 19 4 3 1 0 3 5-9 4-6 5-5 -5 Dorian Finney-Smith 8 2 1 0 1 0 3-5 2-4 0-0 12 Jordan Goodwin 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 0 Gabe Vincent 3 0 0 1 1 1 1-3 1-3 0-0 0 Jarred Vanderbilt 0 6 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 14 Dalton Knecht 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 18 Christian Koloko DNP - - - - - - - - - Alex Len DNP - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton DNP - - - - - - - - - Markieff Morris DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Reddish DNP - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Nesmith 8 0 2 2 0 1 3-6 2-4 0-0 -11 Pascal Siakam 4 4 0 1 1 1 2-5 0-1 0-0 -4 Myles Turner 3 5 0 0 0 1 0-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Andrew Nembhard 10 5 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 3-3 3 Tyrese Haliburton 7 0 11 1 1 1 3-7 1-5 0-0 -2 Bennedict Mathurin 10 3 1 0 0 0 2-6 0-2 0-1 -9 Obi Toppin 8 1 0 0 0 0 3-5 2-4 0-1 -5 T.J. McConnell 5 1 1 0 0 0 2-5 1-1 0-0 -11 Ben Sheppard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -16 Thomas Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -9 Jarace Walker 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Tony Bradley DNP - - - - - - - - - Johnny Furphy DNP - - - - - - - - - Quenton Jackson DNP - - - - - - - - - James Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - -

LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers game summary

The Indiana Pacers had a 33-28 lead over the LA Lakers at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter. However, the Lakers outscored the Pacers 40-22 in the second quarter to take a 68-55 lead into the break.

Luka Doncic had 19 points, four rebounds and three assists in the first half. He went 5-for-9, including 4-for-6 on 3-pointers. Doncic scored 10 in the period, while Austin Reaves scored 15 of his 17 points in the second quarter. He shot 5-for-9 and went perfect from the free throw line in five attempts.

On the flip side, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin scored 10 apiece for Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton recorded seven points and 11 assists on 3-for-7 shooting in the first half.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

