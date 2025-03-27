  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (Mar. 26) | 2024-25 NBA season

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score (Mar. 26) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 27, 2025 00:52 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers hosted LeBron James and the LA Lakers on Wednesday (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers faced the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coming into the game, the Lakers are on a three-game losing skid and have lost seven of their previous 10. LA (43-28) is No. 5 in the Western Conference and holds a two-and-a-half-game lead over sixth-placed Golden State Warriors (41-31). They are also half a game behind No. 4 Memphis Grizzlies (44-28).

On the other hand, the Pacers are riding a five-game winning streak. Indiana (42-29) aims to strengthen their hold of the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons two games behind.

LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rui Hachimura8210012-22-22-22
LeBron James2530000-50-02-212
Jaxson Hayes8210004-40-00-01
Austin Reaves17420026-90-35-511
Luka Doncic19431035-94-65-5-5
Dorian Finney-Smith8210103-52-40-012
Jordan Goodwin0210000-30-10-00
Gabe Vincent3001111-31-30-00
Jarred Vanderbilt0610000-10-10-014
Dalton Knecht3100001-11-10-018
Christian KolokoDNP---------
Alex LenDNP---------
Shake MiltonDNP---------
Markieff MorrisDNP---------
Cam ReddishDNP---------
Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Nesmith8022013-62-40-0-11
Pascal Siakam4401112-50-10-0-4
Myles Turner3500010-20-00-0-1
Andrew Nembhard10510002-30-03-33
Tyrese Haliburton70111113-71-50-0-2
Bennedict Mathurin10310002-60-20-1-9
Obi Toppin8100003-52-40-1-5
T.J. McConnell5110002-51-10-0-11
Ben Sheppard0000000-00-00-0-16
Thomas Bryant0000000-00-00-0-9
Jarace Walker0000000-10-00-00
Tony BradleyDNP---------
Johnny FurphyDNP---------
Quenton JacksonDNP---------
James JohnsonDNP---------
LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers game summary

The Indiana Pacers had a 33-28 lead over the LA Lakers at the end of a back-and-forth first quarter. However, the Lakers outscored the Pacers 40-22 in the second quarter to take a 68-55 lead into the break.

Luka Doncic had 19 points, four rebounds and three assists in the first half. He went 5-for-9, including 4-for-6 on 3-pointers. Doncic scored 10 in the period, while Austin Reaves scored 15 of his 17 points in the second quarter. He shot 5-for-9 and went perfect from the free throw line in five attempts.

On the flip side, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin scored 10 apiece for Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton recorded seven points and 11 assists on 3-for-7 shooting in the first half.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
