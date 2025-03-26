LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 26 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers will face the Indiana Pacers in a regular-season game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday. This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Lakers securing a 124-117 victory at Crypto.com Arena in February.

Ad

Currently, JJ Redick's Lakers are in a slump, having lost all momentum. They’ve suffered blowout losses in their last three games, with their most recent defeat coming against the Orlando Magic on Monday. The Lakers will be eager to bounce back, get back to winning ways and regain their form as the playoffs approach.

On the other hand, the Pacers are peaking at the right time, riding a five-game winning streak. Tyrese Haliburton and his team have surged to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, giving them confidence heading into the game. The Pacers will be looking to avenge their earlier loss to the Lakers and capitalize on their current strong form.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for Mar. 26

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have four players listed on the injury report ahead of their game against the Indiana Pacers. LeBron James is considered probable due to a left groin strain, while Rui Hachimura is also probable with left patellar tendinopathy. Maxi Kleber (recovering from right foot surgery) and Bronny James (assigned to the G League) have both been ruled out for the game.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Indiana Pacers' injury report for the Lakers game is relatively clean. Isaiah Jackson (torn Achillies) remains sidelined and the two-way players are listed as usual, but no other names appear on the report.

LA Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 26

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth charts

LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes are expected to be in the Lakers' starting lineup.

Ad

PG Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent

SG Austin Reaves Jordan Goodwin Shake Milton SF Dorian Finney-Smith Rui Hachimura Cam Reddish

PF LeBron James Dalton Knecht Jarred Vanderbilt Markieff Morris C Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko Alex Len Trey Jemison III

Ad

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth charts

Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner and Andrew Nembhard are expected to be in the Pacers' starting lineup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Haliburton

T.J. McConnell

SG Andrew Nembhard

Ben Sheppard

SF Aaron Nesmith Bennedict Mathurin Jarace Walker PF Pascal Siakam

Obi Toppin

C Myles Turner Thomas Bryant



× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback