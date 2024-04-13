LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Player Stats and Box Score for April 12, 2024 

The LA Lakers faced the Memphis Grizzlies in their second last game of the 2023-24 NBA regular season. The Lakers entered the game as the 10th seed with a 45-35 record. They are in a three-way tiebreaker with the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. The Lakers don't hold a season series win over either team, so the order will stay the same if the three division rivals have the same record.

The Lakers are expected to win Friday's game against the Grizzlies as they missed 13 players, including their preferred starters and rotation players. However, Memphis, with their two-way players, caused all kinds of trouble for their veteran-bolstered opponents in the first half.

The Lakers came out on top at the first quarter's end, taking a 34-26 advantage. However, Memphis stormed back in the second behind valiant efforts from GG Jackson, Jak LaRavia, Jordan Goodwin and Scotty Pippen Jr., as all four scored over double digits before the first half.

There were six lead changes in what should have easily been a one-sided affair in the Lakers' favor. However, nine turnovers and the role players struggling to impact the game doomed LA's hopes of gaining a significant advantage early in the contest.

The halftime ended with the LA Lakers keeping a slim 68-64 lead after the Memphis Grizzlies trimmed it to one in the last few seconds.

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Player Stats and Box Scores

LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores at halftime

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Rui Hachimura 10 2 0 1 0 0 4-4 2-2 0-0 LeBron James 15 4 4 0 0 6 6-9 1-2 2-3 Anthony Davis 15 6 2 0 1 2 4-9 1-3 6-6 Austin Reaves 10 0 1 1 1 1 4-6 2-4 0-1 D'Angelo Russell 2 2 6 0 0 1 1-4 0-3 0-0 Taurean Prince 9 2 0 0 0 0 3-4 3-4 0-0 Spencer Dinwiddie 3 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 3-3 Gabe Vincent 2 0 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 Jaxson Hayes 2 2 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0

Memphis Grizzlies Game Player Stats and Box Scores at halftime

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT GG Jackson 17 1 1 1 0 0 6-13 5-10 0-2 Jake LaRavia 17 2 4 1 1 0 5-8 2-3 5-5 Trey Jemison 4 2 0 0 1 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 Jordan Goodwin 11 6 1 2 0 1 3-9 3-6 2-2 Scotty Pippen Jr. 13 2 3 2 0 2 6-14 0-3 1-2 Timmy Allen 0 5 1 0 0 1 0-2 0-1 0-0 Zavier Simpson 2 1 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 Jacko White 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0

