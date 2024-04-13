  • home icon
LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Player Stats and Box Score for April 12, 2024 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Apr 13, 2024 01:20 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
The LA Lakers faced the Memphis Grizzlies in their second last game of the 2023-24 NBA regular season. The Lakers entered the game as the 10th seed with a 45-35 record. They are in a three-way tiebreaker with the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. The Lakers don't hold a season series win over either team, so the order will stay the same if the three division rivals have the same record.

The Lakers are expected to win Friday's game against the Grizzlies as they missed 13 players, including their preferred starters and rotation players. However, Memphis, with their two-way players, caused all kinds of trouble for their veteran-bolstered opponents in the first half.

The Lakers came out on top at the first quarter's end, taking a 34-26 advantage. However, Memphis stormed back in the second behind valiant efforts from GG Jackson, Jak LaRavia, Jordan Goodwin and Scotty Pippen Jr., as all four scored over double digits before the first half.

There were six lead changes in what should have easily been a one-sided affair in the Lakers' favor. However, nine turnovers and the role players struggling to impact the game doomed LA's hopes of gaining a significant advantage early in the contest.

The halftime ended with the LA Lakers keeping a slim 68-64 lead after the Memphis Grizzlies trimmed it to one in the last few seconds.

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Player Stats and Box Scores

LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores at halftime

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Rui Hachimura10201004-42-20-0
LeBron James15440066-91-22-3
Anthony Davis15620124-91-36-6
Austin Reaves10011114-62-40-1
D'Angelo Russell2260011-40-30-0
Taurean Prince9200003-43-40-0
Spencer Dinwiddie 3110000-10-13-3
Gabe Vincent2020001-20-10-0
Jaxson Hayes 2200101-20-00-0

Memphis Grizzlies Game Player Stats and Box Scores at halftime

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
GG Jackson17111006-135-100-2
Jake LaRavia17241105-82-35-5
Trey Jemison4200102-20-00-0
Jordan Goodwin11612013-93-62-2
Scotty Pippen Jr.13232026-140-31-2
Timmy Allen0510010-20-10-0
Zavier Simpson2120001-20-10-0
Jacko White0001000-10-10-0

Edited by Arhaan Raje
