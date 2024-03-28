LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 27, 2024

The LA Lakers are visiting the FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight for their third game this season. This game is a chance for LA to close the gap between them and the eighth-place Phoenix Suns and create an even bigger separation from the tenth-place Golden State Warriors.

LA is without Anthony Davis after he was ruled out due to a knee injury. Initially, he was listed as questionable before eventually being downgraded. This move could pay off for the Lakers in the Play-in where they'll need Davis the most.

The Lakers and the Grizzlies were neck-and-neck in the first quarter, both unleashing a barrage of buckets. Spencer Dinwiddie led LA in scoring in the game's opening frame with eight points while Desmond Bane took charge for the Grizzlies, scoring 11. The first quarter ended with a score of 37-36.

The early parts of the second quarter remained tight as both teams kept trading blows and exchanging leads. However, the Lakers started to create some separation midway through.

LeBron James displayed excellent efficiency, making every single one of his attempts while Jaxson Hayes did the same. Rui Hachimura took over for the Lakers and ended up having the most points for them once the first half ended.

Desmond Bane seemingly got stuck as he failed to make a single basket in the second quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. picked up the slack as he ended the first half with ten points. Both he and Scotty Pippen Jr. are tied with ten points for the Grizzlies.

Currently, the score is at 69-61 in favor of LA. The second half will be an opportunity for the LA Lakers to put the Grizzlies away. However, with a score this close, anything could happen. Stay tuned for more updates once the second half concludes.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game player stats and box scores

LA Lakers game stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 16 4 0 0 0 0 6-8 2-3 2-2 +17 LeBron James 13 7 5 0 0 3 6-6 0-0 1-3 +11 Jaxson Hayes 10 2 0 1 1 0 4-4 0-0 2-2 +9 Austin Reaves 7 2 6 0 0 2 2-5 0-2 3-3 +11 D'Angelo Russell 10 2 2 0 0 1 4-9 2-4 0-0 +3 Taurean Prince 5 0 1 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 3-4 0 Spencer Dinwiddie 8 4 1 0 1 0 2-4 1-2 3-3 -3 Cam Reddish 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -3 Harry Giles III 0 1 0 1 0 1 0-2 0-1 0-0 -10 Max Christie 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +5 Colin Castleton DNP Maxwell Lewis DNP Skylar Mays DNP

Memphis Grizzlies game stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- GG Jackson 0 2 0 0 0 1 0-2 0-1 0-0 Santi Aldama 6 2 1 1 0 1 2-5 2-5 0-0 Jaren Jackson Jr. 10 3 1 1 0 1 4-7 0-2 2-3 Desmond Bane 11 4 7 1 0 2 3-7 2-5 3-3 Scotty Pippen Jr. 10 0 0 2 1 0 4-9 2-4 0-0 Jake LaRavia 3 2 3 1 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 Brandon Clarke 4 2 0 0 0 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 DeJon Jarreau 8 1 1 0 2 0 4-4 0-0 0-0 Lamar Stevens 9 2 0 0 0 0 4-9 0-3 1-1 Maozinha Pereira DNP Vince Williams Jr. DNP Ziaire Williams DNP