  • LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 27, 2024

By Miguel de Guzman
Modified Mar 28, 2024 01:38 GMT
The LA Lakers are visiting the FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight for their third game this season. This game is a chance for LA to close the gap between them and the eighth-place Phoenix Suns and create an even bigger separation from the tenth-place Golden State Warriors.

LA is without Anthony Davis after he was ruled out due to a knee injury. Initially, he was listed as questionable before eventually being downgraded. This move could pay off for the Lakers in the Play-in where they'll need Davis the most.

The Lakers and the Grizzlies were neck-and-neck in the first quarter, both unleashing a barrage of buckets. Spencer Dinwiddie led LA in scoring in the game's opening frame with eight points while Desmond Bane took charge for the Grizzlies, scoring 11. The first quarter ended with a score of 37-36.

The early parts of the second quarter remained tight as both teams kept trading blows and exchanging leads. However, the Lakers started to create some separation midway through.

LeBron James displayed excellent efficiency, making every single one of his attempts while Jaxson Hayes did the same. Rui Hachimura took over for the Lakers and ended up having the most points for them once the first half ended.

Desmond Bane seemingly got stuck as he failed to make a single basket in the second quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. picked up the slack as he ended the first half with ten points. Both he and Scotty Pippen Jr. are tied with ten points for the Grizzlies.

Currently, the score is at 69-61 in favor of LA. The second half will be an opportunity for the LA Lakers to put the Grizzlies away. However, with a score this close, anything could happen. Stay tuned for more updates once the second half concludes.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game player stats and box scores

LA Lakers game stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rui Hachimura16400006-82-32-2+17
LeBron James13750036-60-01-3+11
Jaxson Hayes10201104-40-02-2+9
Austin Reaves7260022-50-23-3+11
D'Angelo Russell10220014-92-40-0+3
Taurean Prince5010011-10-03-40
Spencer Dinwiddie8410102-41-23-3-3
Cam Reddish0000000-20-10-0-3
Harry Giles III0101010-20-10-0-10
Max Christie0000000-00-00-0+5
Colin CastletonDNP
Maxwell LewisDNP
Skylar MaysDNP

Memphis Grizzlies game stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
GG Jackson0200010-20-10-0
Santi Aldama6211012-52-50-0
Jaren Jackson Jr.10311014-70-22-3
Desmond Bane11471023-72-53-3
Scotty Pippen Jr.10002104-92-40-0
Jake LaRavia3231001-31-20-0
Brandon Clarke4200002-40-00-0
DeJon Jarreau8110204-40-00-0
Lamar Stevens9200004-90-31-1
Maozinha PereiraDNP
Vince Williams Jr.DNP
Ziaire WilliamsDNP

Edited by Debasish
