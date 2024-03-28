LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 27) 

The LA Lakers made their way to the FedExForum to clash with the Memphis Grizzlies in their third encounter of the season.

Wednesday's game presented an opportunity for the Lakers to narrow the distance between themselves and the eighth-seeded Phoenix Suns, while also aiming to widen the gap between them and the tenth-seeded Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers found themselves without the services of Anthony Davis following his sidelining due to a knee injury. Initially listed as questionable, Davis was eventually downgraded. The absence of the star big could prove significant for the Lakers, particularly as they head into the crucial Play-In stage, where his presence is most imperative.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers and the Grizzlies engaged in a tightly contested first quarter, with both teams exchanging a flurry of baskets. Spencer Dinwiddie spearheaded LA's offensive efforts in the initial period, contributing eight points, while Desmond Bane assumed a leading role for the Grizzlies, notching 11 points. As the clock wound down on the first quarter, the score stood at 37-36.

LeBron James showcased remarkable efficiency by converting each of his attempts, mirroring the performance of Jaxson Hayes. However, it was Rui Hachimura who emerged as the primary scorer for the Lakers by halftime.

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies top 5 highlights and viral moments

#5. Desmond Bane gets a career-high 14 assists

Desmon Bane, evading Austin Reaves as he dashed from the top of the key, executed a flawless cross-court pass to rookie GG Jackson II, who capitalized on the opportunity with an open 3-pointer. This assist marked Bane's career-high, totaling 14 assists for the game.

Expand Tweet

#4. Jacob Laravia hits his 5th 3-pointer

In a straightforward play involving a fake screen for another player, Jacob exploited the Lakers' defense, which momentarily lapsed, allowing the hottest shooter of the night to secure an open 3-pointer with the added advantage of Santi Aldama's screen, creating even greater separation.

Expand Tweet

#3. LeBron James' fadeaway over Grizzlies rookie

LeBron James maneuvered Jackson II into the low post near the right-side baseline where he had the option to shoot from either side, effectively isolating Jackson II. James capitalized with a turnaround fadeaway following two strong bumps as the rookie offered almost no resistance.

Expand Tweet

#2. LeBron James finishes through the foul

"King James" drove left, using a quick right-to-left crossover to sway the defenders, then bumped off Desmond Bane, with JJ Jackson Jr.'s foul coming in at the last moment. Despite the contact, James finished the play, converting the chance for a three-point play with a successful free throw.

Expand Tweet

#1. LeBron James soars in for thunderous dunk

In transition, where the Lakers excel, Austin Reaves spearheaded the break with a two-on-one advantage, patiently timing an alley-oop pass to set up LeBron for a powerful finish at the rim.

Expand Tweet