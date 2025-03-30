  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (March 29) | 2024-25 NBA season

LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (March 29) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 30, 2025 01:18 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
The Memphis Grizzlies hosted LeBron James and the LA Lakers on Saturday (Image Source: Getty)

The LA Lakers battled the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ad

Thursday's matchup was Memphis' first game under interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. The team surprisingly parted ways with Taylor Jenkins on Friday, reportedly due to him "losing the locker room," per ESPN.

LA has been in a bit of a slump lately, losing six of its past 10, while Memphis has dropped four of its previous five games and five of seven. This was a crucial game as the teams have identical 44-29 records and are tied for the fourth seed in the competitive Western Conference.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

They trail the No. 3 Denver Nuggets (47-28) by two games and are two games up from the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot held by the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors (42-31).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rui Hachimura5200002-41-30-03
LeBron James14142026-132-40-011
Jaxson Hayes0500010-00-00-02
Austin Reaves13560014-73-32-24
Luka Doncic14452014-101-55-56
Dorian Finney-Smith3100001-21-10-07
Gabe Vincent15100005-64-51-114
Jordan Goodwin0100000-20-10-0-1
Jarred Vanderbilt6310013-40-10-06
Dalton Knecht2120001-20-10-03
Bronny JamesDNP---------
Christian KolokoDNP---------
Alex LenDNP---------
Shake MiltonDNP---------
Markieff MorrisDNP---------
Ad

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaylen Wells3230001-31-20-01
Jaren Jackson Jr.2101011-20-00-0-5
Zach Edey10610115-60-00-2-4
Desmond Bane12342005-82-30-04
Ja Morant13450035-141-42-2-15
Scotty Pippen Jr.14230005-63-31-15
Santi Aldama4220012-80-40-0-4
Lamar Stevens0000010-10-10-0-8
Luke Kennard0000000-00-00-0-13
Vince Williams Jr.3010001-21-10-0-13
Jay Huff0000000-00-00-0-3
Marvin Bagley IIIDNP---------
GG JacksonDNP---------
John KoncharDNP---------
Cam SpencerDNP---------
Ad

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the LA Lakers had a 39-28 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies. Luka Doncic had nine points and four assists on 3-for-6 shooting for the Lakers, while Ja Morant scored nine points (3-for-7) for the Grizzlies.

The Lakers led as much as 20 in the second quarter and held a 72-61 lead heading into the break. Gabe Vincent scored 15 off the bench on 5-for-6 shooting (4-for-4 on 3-pointers). LeBron James and Doncic had 14 points apiece, while Austin Reaves added 13.

Ad

Scotty Pippen Jr. led Memphis with 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting (3-for-3 from downtown) off the bench. Morant had 13 points and five assists. Desmond Bane scored 12, while Zach Edey added 10 points and six rebounds.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी