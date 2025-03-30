LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score (March 29) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers battled the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ad

Thursday's matchup was Memphis' first game under interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. The team surprisingly parted ways with Taylor Jenkins on Friday, reportedly due to him "losing the locker room," per ESPN.

LA has been in a bit of a slump lately, losing six of its past 10, while Memphis has dropped four of its previous five games and five of seven. This was a crucial game as the teams have identical 44-29 records and are tied for the fourth seed in the competitive Western Conference.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They trail the No. 3 Denver Nuggets (47-28) by two games and are two games up from the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot held by the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors (42-31).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 5 2 0 0 0 0 2-4 1-3 0-0 3 LeBron James 14 1 4 2 0 2 6-13 2-4 0-0 11 Jaxson Hayes 0 5 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Austin Reaves 13 5 6 0 0 1 4-7 3-3 2-2 4 Luka Doncic 14 4 5 2 0 1 4-10 1-5 5-5 6 Dorian Finney-Smith 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 7 Gabe Vincent 15 1 0 0 0 0 5-6 4-5 1-1 14 Jordan Goodwin 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -1 Jarred Vanderbilt 6 3 1 0 0 1 3-4 0-1 0-0 6 Dalton Knecht 2 1 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 3 Bronny James DNP - - - - - - - - - Christian Koloko DNP - - - - - - - - - Alex Len DNP - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton DNP - - - - - - - - - Markieff Morris DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaylen Wells 3 2 3 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 1 Jaren Jackson Jr. 2 1 0 1 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 -5 Zach Edey 10 6 1 0 1 1 5-6 0-0 0-2 -4 Desmond Bane 12 3 4 2 0 0 5-8 2-3 0-0 4 Ja Morant 13 4 5 0 0 3 5-14 1-4 2-2 -15 Scotty Pippen Jr. 14 2 3 0 0 0 5-6 3-3 1-1 5 Santi Aldama 4 2 2 0 0 1 2-8 0-4 0-0 -4 Lamar Stevens 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 -8 Luke Kennard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -13 Vince Williams Jr. 3 0 1 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 -13 Jay Huff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Marvin Bagley III DNP - - - - - - - - - GG Jackson DNP - - - - - - - - - John Konchar DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Spencer DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the LA Lakers had a 39-28 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies. Luka Doncic had nine points and four assists on 3-for-6 shooting for the Lakers, while Ja Morant scored nine points (3-for-7) for the Grizzlies.

The Lakers led as much as 20 in the second quarter and held a 72-61 lead heading into the break. Gabe Vincent scored 15 off the bench on 5-for-6 shooting (4-for-4 on 3-pointers). LeBron James and Doncic had 14 points apiece, while Austin Reaves added 13.

Ad

Scotty Pippen Jr. led Memphis with 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting (3-for-3 from downtown) off the bench. Morant had 13 points and five assists. Desmond Bane scored 12, while Zach Edey added 10 points and six rebounds.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback