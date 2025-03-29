LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 29 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers will wrap up their four-game road trip on Saturday with a high-profile matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers will look to finish strong after a disappointing loss to the Chicago Bulls in their previous game on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will begin a new chapter as they play their first game following the firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this season, with the Lakers leading the series 2-1. It’s a crucial game for both teams as it could decide the tie-breaker, especially with both teams vying for better playoff positioning in the competitive Western Conference standings.

The Lakers and Grizzlies currently have identical records. JJ Redick's team sits in fourth place with a 44-29 record, while Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are right behind in fifth place with the same record. Both teams have struggled with consistency recently, with the Lakers losing six of their last 10 games and the Grizzlies dropping five of their last 10 contests.

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports for Mar. 29

LA Lakers injury report

The LA Lakers only have two players on their injury report ahead of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Austin Reaves is listed as questionable as he is dealing with a right ankle sprain. Maxi Kleber is ruled out as he continues to recover from a right foot surgery

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

The Grizzlies have six players on their injury report for the Lakers game. Ja Morant was upgraded to questionable as he is dealing with a left hamstring strain. Marvin Bagley III is also questionable owing to a concussion protocol.

On the flip side, Brandon Clarke (right knee PCL strain), GG Jackson II (NBA G League assignment), Yuki Kawamura (two-way transfer) and Zyon Pullin (right patellar tendon surgery recovery) have all been ruled out.

LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 29

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers starting lineup is likely to feature LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.

PG Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent

SG Austin Reaves Jordan Goodwin Shake Milton SF Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith



PF LeBron James Dalton Knecht Jarred Vanderbilt Markieff Morris C Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko Alex Len Trey Jemison III

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

The Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup is likely to feature Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama and Jaylen Wells.

Point Guard Ja Morant Luke Kennard Scotty Pippen Jr. Shooting Guard Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. Cam Spencer Small Forward Jaylen Wells

John Konchar Power Forward Santi Aldama

Marvin Bagley III Center Jaren Jackson Jr. Jay Huff Zach Edey

