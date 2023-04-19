LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - April 19th, 2023 | Game 2, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The seventh-seeded LA Lakers stunned the second-ranked Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 on Sunday. They’ll be looking to return to Hollywood after having placed Memphis in a 0-2 deficit.

The Grizzlies partly lost Game 1 because Ja Morant injured his right hand. He may not be around tonight as Memphis has ruled him questionable due to a sore right hand.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder as probable. They’re all expected to suit up tonight, though.

Where to Watch

FedEx Forum continues to be the arena where the Grizzlies will host the LA Lakers in Game 2. NBA on TNT will air the game on national TV while Bally Sports Memphis and Spectrum SportsNet will cover the game on local channels.

Game Preview

Ja Morant is questionable in Game 2 for the Memphis Grizzlies in their series against the LA Lakers.

Ja Morant played 30 minutes but only had 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. He also had six turnovers. The Memphis Grizzlies, even with the All-Star guard in the lineup, were outplayed by the Lakers.

Despite the presence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it was Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves who destroyed the Grizzlies. The Japanese basketball star scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half and kept Memphis at bay with his timely baskets.

Reaves, on the other hand, finished what Hachimura started. The former undrafted rookie took over the crucial minutes despite James and Davis' presence in the lineup. Reaves’ nine straight points in the last few minutes sealed the deal for the LA Lakers.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Austin Reaves screaming “I’m him” while giving the Grizzlies a straight spanking today was what I needed on the beautiful Sunday afternoon!!!! Lakers in 6. Carry on… Austin Reaves screaming “I’m him” while giving the Grizzlies a straight spanking today was what I needed on the beautiful Sunday afternoon!!!! Lakers in 6. Carry on…

Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves have been peaking at the right time. If they can sustain their form and “King James” and AD join the fray, LA will be tough to beat.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha The Grizzlies list Ja Morant as questionable for Game 2. The Grizzlies list Ja Morant as questionable for Game 2.

If Morant is unable to play, the surging Lakers will be favored to return to Los Angeles with a 2-0 edge.

Game Prediction

Spread: (Grizzlies -1)

Total (O/U): 227.5

Moneyline: Lakers (-115) vs Grizzlies (-105)

The spread is dependent on Ja Morant’s availability. Even if compromised, his impact on the game will be felt and the LA Lakers will have to respect his presence.

Without Morant, the Grizzlies are 11-10 in the regular season. They're expected to struggle more if he's out of the lineup in Game 2.

The Memphis Grizzlies are already undermanned without Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. Both were unsung parts of Memphis’ surge to the second-best record in the Western Conference.

The Lakers expectedly outrebounded the Grizzlies 45-34, including 10-6 offensive rebounds. It’s a trend that may continue without two of Memphis’ most gritty and muscled rebounders.

The more possessions the Lakers have, the more dangerous they will be, particularly on the open floor.

With or without Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies will play with a sense of urgency as they don’t want to leave FedExForum on a 0-2 hole.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James could take the game by the scruff of the neck and carry the LA Lakers to a victory.

LA Lakers 105- Memphis Grizzlies 100

