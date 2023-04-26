LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - April 26th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 5

LeBron James had the first 20-point and 20-rebound night of his 20-year career in Game 4 of the LA Lakers versus Memphis Grizzlies series. James’ historic night pushed the seventh-ranked Lakers to a commanding 3-1 series lead against the second-seeded Grizzlies.

“King James” scored the game-tying layup over the outstretched hands of Xavier Tillman and Jaren Jackson Jr., the newly-minted Defensive Player of the Year winner. Anthony Davis’ block on Ja Morant preserved the tie and forced overtime.

Wilt Chamberlain (36 years, 262 days old) set the previous record on May 10, 1973.



James continued his heroics in the extra five-minute period by adding four more points. Against players several years his junior, the four-time MVP proved to be the best player on the court.

Ja Morant, who had a mesmerizing fourth quarter in Game 3 tried his best but couldn’t save the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4. The All-Star guard appeared to have hurt his right hand again after driving against James in the fourth quarter on Monday. Morant finished with 19 points and has been ruled questionable for Game 5.

Memphis’ superstar guard earlier claimed in December that he was fine in the West. The Grizzlies may not even survive the first round against the lower-ranked LA Lakers.

Where to watch

Game 5 of the series between the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will start at 7:30 PM ET. TNT will feature the game on national TV while Bally Sports Memphis and Spectrum SportsNet will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Memphis Grizzlies need someone to step up aside from Ja Morant. Xavier Tillman had a career night in Game 2 and was instrumental in the Grizzlies’ only win in the series.

Desmond Bane had his best game of the series in Game 4 and gave the Grizzlies the badly needed push that nearly won them the game. Bane scored 14 of his 36 points in the fourth period, providing the spark that Memphis desperately hoped for.

Bane, however, was shackled in overtime. He missed two crucial field goals, which deflated the Memphis Grizzlies' hopes of going home with the series tied at two apiece.

Taylor Jenkins will need everyone on his roster to contribute. Otherwise, it’s going to be the LA Lakers who will move on to the second round.

On the LA Lakers' side, Anthony Davis had another disappearing act in Game 4. He had that crucial block on Morant to force overtime but was largely disappointing. AD played 42 minutes and finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks.

AD was lambasted in Game 2 for another terrible outing. The Lakers could have seized a 2-0 series lead as the Grizzlies were without Ja Morant.

LeBron James saved Anthony Davis yet again in Game 4. Davis has to punch his weight on Wednesday night to help James eliminate the Grizzlies

Game prediction

Spread: Grizzlies (-4.5)

Total (O/U): 221.5

Moneyline: Lakers (+152) vs Grizzlies (-169)

The Memphis Grizzlies’ resilience didn’t come through in Game 4. It will have to come forth in Game 5 or their season is over.

In front of the home fans at FedEx Forum, the Grizzlies will pull things together and emerge as winners. The LA Lakers will have another opportunity to close the series at Crypto.com Arena.

Memphis Grizzlies 120, LA Lakers 112

