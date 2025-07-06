  • home icon
  LA Lakers vs Miami Heat Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 6

LA Lakers vs Miami Heat Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 6

The LA Lakers and the Miami Heat continue their journey in the California Classic as they face each other on Sunday. This will be their second game in the four-team tourney, as they prepare for the Las Vegas Summer League.

In their last game, the Lakers were defeated 89-84 by the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, the Heat went up against the San Antonio Spurs and emerged victorious, winning 82-69. They will hope to continue this winning run on Sunday, while the Lakers will look to get their first win of the Summer.

LA Lakers vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The game between the Heat and the Lakers at Chase Center is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). Fans can live stream the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds for the game listed at the time of writing:

TeamsOddsTotalMoneyline
LA Lakers+4.5o175.5 (-110)+164
Miami Heat-4.5u175.5 (-110)-204
Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off

LA Lakers vs Miami Heat preview

The Lakers enter this game on the back of an 89-84 defeat to the Golden State Warriors. Enduring a strong start, LA was quick to put up points in the first quarter, ending the first half with a four-point lead. However, the Warriors fought strongly, scoring 30 points in the third, and despite being outscored by four points in the final quarter, held on to secure the win.

Cole Swider led the Lakers in scoring with 24 points, while Dalton Knecht had a disappointing night with 10 points and 2 assists. Alternatively, two-way player Trey Jemison didn't register a single point in 20 minutes while Bronny James didn't feature in the game.

On the other hand, the Miami Heat secured an 82-69 win against the San Antonio Spurs. The two teams went back and forth, with no team leading by six points until the final quarter. Miami's 26 points in the fourth were enough to secure the win, as the Spurs were unable to find an answer.

Sophomore stars Pelle Larsson and Kel'el Ware led the scoring for the Heat with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Additionally, their only pick from the 2025 draft, Kasparas Jakucionis, made his debut, recording three points.

LA Lakers vs Miami Heat Summer League roster

LA Lakers

PlayerPosition
Darius BazleyForward
RJ DavisGuard
Eric DixonForward
DaJuan GordonGuard
Bronny JamesGuard
Trey Jemison IllCenter
TY JohnsonGuard
Arthur KalumaForward
Dalton KnechtGuard
Augustas MarciulionisGuard
Sam MennengaForward
Julian ReeseForward
Sir'labari RiceGuard
DJ StewardGuard
Cole SwiderForward
Ethan TaylorGuard
Miami Heat

PlayerPosition
Oumar BalloCenter
JC ButlerGuard
Javonte CookeForward
Dain DainjaForward
Myron GardnerForward
Vladislav GoldinCenter
Kasparas JakučionisGuard
Keshad JohnsonForward
Pelle LarssonGuard
Kira Lewis Jr.Guard
Steve Settle IIIForward
Erik StevensonGuard
Kel’el WareCenter
Bryson WarrenGuard
Marcus WilliamsGuard
LA Lakers vs Miami Heat prediction

The Lakers will be looking to make up for their loss in the first game; however, the Miami Heat will be a tough opposition. With the absence of Bronny James and Adou Thiero, the Lakers are missing key pieces, and with Trey Jemison being their only center, the Heat should take the win.

