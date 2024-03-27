The LA Lakers began their six-game road trip on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers were off to a rocky start as the Bucks went on a 12-2 run. LA missed its first nine attempts, struggling to generate good looks on offense, with LeBron James sidelined with an ankle injury.

Giannis Antetokounmpo started the game aggressively, getting to the rim on his first three attempts and converting all. He also drew the first trips to the foul line. Giannis had seven of the Bucks' first 12 points.

The Bucks eventually stretched their lead to 29-10 after the Lakers' struggles continued. LA recorded one of its worst first quarters with a 32-16 deficit. The Lakers shot 6 of 23, including missing all their attempts from deep. Meanwhile, the Bucks shot 55.0%, including 4 of 9 from 3.

The Lakers went on a 17-7 run in the second quarter, attacking and guarding the paint much better than they did in the first quarter. The lead was trimmed to six points after a thunderous slam by Rui Hachimura.

However, the Bucks didn't take long to restore the lead once Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the floor. They went up 16 again behind his efforts and a Damian Lillard clutch 3 to end the half on a 17-7 run.

Gannis finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double in the first half.

LA Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 26, 2024

LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Score

The Lakers started Spencer Dinwiddie in LeBron James' absence, with D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hacimura and Anthony Davis retaining their positions.

Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes were the first two players off the bench, while Cam Reddish and Max Christie joined them shortly.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Austin Reaves 2 2 3 0 1 0 2-6 0-3 1-2 -22 Rui Hachimura 12 4 0 0 0 0 5-10 0-2 2-2 -13 Anthony Davis 12 8 1 0 0 1 4-13 0-1 4-4 -22 Spencer Dinwiddie 0 0 2 0 1 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 -19 D'Angelo Russell 4 3 5 2 0 1 1-7 0-2 2-2 -17 Jaxson Hayes 2 3 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-1 3 Taurean Prince 5 1 0 0 0 2 2-6 1-2 0-0 3 Cam Reddish 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Max Christie 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 6

Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score

The Bucks stuck to their preferred starting five, with Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Bobby Portis was the first player to come off the bench, while Pat Connaughton, Jae Crowder and AJ Green joined him shortly.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Khris Middleton 2 1 2 0 0 1 1-3 0-2 0-0 23 Giannis Antetokounmpo 17 11 4 0 1 1 8-10 0-0 1-3 5 Brook Lopez 4 4 1 1 0 0 2-3 0-1 0-0 25 Malik Beasley 7 1 1 0 0 0 3-5 1-3 0-0 23 Damian Lillard 13 2 3 0 0 1 4-11 2-4 3-4 19 Bobby Portis 12 5 0 0 1 0 4-6 2-3 2-2 2 Pat Connaughton 3 2 5 0 0 2 1-3 1-3 0-0 -7 Jae Crowder 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -5 AJ Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -5

Editor's note: Stats mentioned are per halftime and will be updated after the game.