LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves - 3 biggest factors that could decide the matchup

The LA Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 11 for a shot at the 7th seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will be waiting for the winner of the said matchup.

Minnesota won the season series 2-1 but Los Angeles beat the Timberwolves in their last head-to-head encounter on Mar. 30. Anthony Davis overcame a tweaked ankle to score 17 points and hand the Lakers a crucial win.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter The Lakers secure the No. 7 seed and will play the No. 8 Timberwolves on Tuesday night.



The winner of that game advances to face No. 2 Memphis in Round 1. The loser of that game will host the winner of No. 9 (New Orleans) and No. 10) for the right to play No. 1 Denver.

LA embarrassingly failed to make the playoffs last season but is strongly confident they’ll make it this time. The Minnesota Timberwolves, meanwhile, are looking to advance further than their first-round exit last season.

The LA Lakers will be favored if Rudy Gobert is unavailable

So much about playoff victories hinges on the health and availability of players. Rudy Gobert was sent home by Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly for punching teammate Kyle Anderson.

The French center is looking at a possible suspension from the team, which could keep him from helping his team against the LA Lakers. Minnesota traded five players, four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap to pry Gobert from the Utah Jazz. He may not be in uniform for the Timberwolves’ biggest game of the season.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 69 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves. These are significant drop-offs from the numbers he posted in his last three seasons in Utah. Gobert averaged 15.0 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks from 2019-20 to 2021-22 for the Jazz.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner might be having a down season, but Minnesota would rather have him against the LA Lakers. “Gobzilla” is the Timberwolves’ best interior defender, rebounder and rim protector by a wide margin.

The Timberwolves will have a big hole in the middle that no one can plug. Anthony Davis and LeBron James will have more leeway to dominate in the paint without Gobert.

Losing Jaden McDaniels to a fractured hand may be too much for the Minnesota Timberwolves to overcome

Jaden McDaniels was another casualty in the Gobert-Anderson fracas. The versatile forward and Minnesota’s best perimeter defender was so frustrated that he punched a wall as the Timberwolves headed into the locker room.

McDaniels reportedly fractured his hand and will be out for an indefinite period. He is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 78 games. “Seatbelt’s” absence will be heavily felt, particularly with LeBron James starting to find his form.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Minnesota Timberwolves F Jaden McDaniels -- who was seen punching a wall on his way to the halftime locker room – has a fractured hand, sources tell ESPN. Minnesota Timberwolves F Jaden McDaniels -- who was seen punching a wall on his way to the halftime locker room – has a fractured hand, sources tell ESPN. McDaniels' impact has been immense this season, especially on the defensive end. He's one of six players to defend 2022-2023 All-Stars at least 1,000 times this season, per @StatsWilliams . Now, he's lost vs. LeBron James and Lakers in Play-In game on Tuesday -- and beyond. twitter.com/wojespn/status… McDaniels' impact has been immense this season, especially on the defensive end. He's one of six players to defend 2022-2023 All-Stars at least 1,000 times this season, per @StatsWilliams. Now, he's lost vs. LeBron James and Lakers in Play-In game on Tuesday -- and beyond. twitter.com/wojespn/status…

The Timberwolves often take out Gobert when opponents play super small. McDaniels allows them leeway to survive some games. Without him, they might not have the defensive versatility to overcome the LA Lakers’ onslaught.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ health

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been staples in the LA Lakers’ injury report for nearly the entire season. “King James” has only recently returned from a right foot injury that almost ended his season. He struggled earlier in his return but has now found his form.

AD suffered a stress fracture in his right foot on Dec. 16 and was sidelined for more than a month.

The Lakers have been extremely cautious with them by keeping them off back-to-back nights. Both played in consecutive games for the first time in a while when they took on the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are well-rested heading into the LA Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. When they’re healthy and on song, even Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels’ presence may not matter.

