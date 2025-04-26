LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score (April 25) | Game 3, 2025 NBA Playoffs

The thrilling first-round battle between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves shifted to Minneapolis for Friday’s Game 3, with both squads looking to grab the upper hand in a series tied 1-1.

Ad

Minnesota struck first with a dominant 117-95 road win in Game 1, but the Lakers bounced back to even things up with a gritty 94-85 victory in Game 2.

Below is the box score for Game 3 of the LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves box score

LA Lakers player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Rui Hachimura 17:07 5 2 1 2 2 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 2 1 -3 LeBron James 19:53 22 6 2 9 12 75.0 2 4 50.0 2 5 40.0 2 4 1 1 0 0 6 Jaxson Hayes 03:37 0 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 1 -4 Austin Reaves 20:15 14 4 1 5 11 45.5 4 8 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 1 1 2 0 Luka Dončić 19:40 8 2 5 3 9 33.3 1 5 20.0 1 2 50.0 0 2 1 1 2 1 -1 Dorian Finney-Smith 13:43 5 1 2 2 4 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 0 2 3 9 Gabe Vincent 08:11 0 0 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Jarred Vanderbilt 10:07 3 4 0 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 1 2 50.0 0 4 0 1 0 3 5 Jordan Goodwin 07:27 1 2 0 0 2 0.0 0 1 0.0 1 2 50.0 1 1 1 1 0 1 8 TOTALS 58 32 12 22 42 52.4 9 21 42.9 5 11 45.5 5 17 3 5 7 13 -

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jaden McDaniels 18:40 14 2 0 7 13 53.8 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 1 2 -2 Julius Randle 19:38 14 1 3 3 6 50.0 0 0 0.0 8 9 88.9 0 1 1 0 1 1 -5 Rudy Gobert 15:29 1 2 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 4 25.0 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 Anthony Edwards 20:52 12 3 3 5 14 35.7 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 Mike Conley 08:56 2 1 2 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 1 -2 Donte DiVincenzo 16:14 3 3 4 1 4 25.0 1 4 25.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 1 1 1 2 -6 Naz Reid 10:59 5 4 0 2 5 40.0 0 3 0.0 1 1 100 1 3 0 0 0 3 -4 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 09:12 3 0 0 1 3 33.3 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -2 TOTALS 54 25 13 20 47 42.6 4 17 23.5 10 14 71.4 4 12 4 2 4 11 -

Ad

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game recap

The Lakers came out with a quick 7-3 run, but the Timberwolves answered right back, pulling ahead 15-9 and then pushing the lead to 27-19 with 2:33 left in the first.

Jaden McDaniels brought that Game 1 fire again, dropping eight in the opening frame. Julius Randle matched him with eight of his own, and the Timberwolves held a 32-26 edge after one.

Ad

In the second quarter, the Lakers caught fire, sparked by LeBron James pouring in 16 points in the frame. The offense clicked as they outpaced the Timberwolves 32-22 to head into halftime up 58-54.

James was the top scorer at the half with 22 points, while Austin Reaves chipped in 14 for LA.

For Minnesota, Randle and McDaniels each had 14, with Anthony Edwards contributing 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More