LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score (April 25) | Game 3, 2025 NBA Playoffs

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Apr 26, 2025 03:08 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Getty

The thrilling first-round battle between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves shifted to Minneapolis for Friday’s Game 3, with both squads looking to grab the upper hand in a series tied 1-1.

Minnesota struck first with a dominant 117-95 road win in Game 1, but the Lakers bounced back to even things up with a gritty 94-85 victory in Game 2.

Below is the box score for Game 3 of the LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves series.

LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves box score

LA Lakers player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Rui Hachimura17:075212210011100000.0020021-3
LeBron James19:53226291275.02450.02540.02411006
Jaxson Hayes03:37010010.0000.0000.0100001-4
Austin Reaves20:15144151145.54850.0000.00401120
Luka Dončić19:408253933.31520.01250.0021121-1
Dorian Finney-Smith13:435122450.01250.0000.01000239
Gabe Vincent08:11001000.0000.0000.00000010
Jarred Vanderbilt10:0734011100000.01250.00401035
Jordan Goodwin07:27120020.0010.01250.01111018
TOTALS583212224252.492142.951145.551735713-
Minnesota Timberwolves player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Jaden McDaniels18:40142071353.8030.0000.0110012-2
Julius Randle19:3814133650.0000.08988.9011011-5
Rudy Gobert15:29121000.0000.01425.01101111
Anthony Edwards20:52123351435.72450.0000.01210000
Mike Conley08:562121250.0000.0000.0011001-2
Donte DiVincenzo16:143341425.01425.0000.0031112-6
Naz Reid10:595402540.0030.011100130003-4
Nickeil Alexander-Walker09:123001333.31333.3000.0000001-2
TOTALS542513204742.641723.5101471.441242411-
LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game recap

The Lakers came out with a quick 7-3 run, but the Timberwolves answered right back, pulling ahead 15-9 and then pushing the lead to 27-19 with 2:33 left in the first.

Jaden McDaniels brought that Game 1 fire again, dropping eight in the opening frame. Julius Randle matched him with eight of his own, and the Timberwolves held a 32-26 edge after one.

In the second quarter, the Lakers caught fire, sparked by LeBron James pouring in 16 points in the frame. The offense clicked as they outpaced the Timberwolves 32-22 to head into halftime up 58-54.

James was the top scorer at the half with 22 points, while Austin Reaves chipped in 14 for LA.

For Minnesota, Randle and McDaniels each had 14, with Anthony Edwards contributing 12.

