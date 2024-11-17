LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Player Stats and Box Score for Nov. 16 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Two teams forever connected by the Anthony Davis trade clashed in Saturday’s LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup at the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana. The Lakers entered the game on a four-game win streak, while the injury-riddled Pelicans aimed to start a winning streak of their own.

Davis dominated with 31 points and 14 rebounds, while Dalton Knecht had 27 points, seven rebounds and five 3-pointers as a starter. LeBron James had 21 markers, seven boards and five assists.

Brandon Ingram had 32 points to lead the Pelicans. who were without key players like Zion Williamson, Jordan Hawkins, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones.

Below are the stats and box score for the LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans game.

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Player Stats and Box Score

Lakers

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Dalton Knecht 37:15 27 7 2 10 17 58.8 5 10 50.0 2 2 100 2 5 2 0 0 1 11 LeBron James 37:02 21 7 5 8 19 42.1 2 7 28.6 3 5 60.0 4 3 1 0 6 1 1 Anthony Davis 37:14 31 14 1 12 20 60.0 2 4 50.0 5 7 71.4 3 11 2 1 2 3 2 Max Christie 29:55 2 3 1 1 6 16.7 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 1 2 1 0 2 1 Austin Reaves 40:50 10 2 7 3 15 20.0 2 9 22.2 2 2 100 1 1 1 0 0 1 9 D'Angelo Russell 20:52 7 1 5 2 5 40.0 1 3 33.3 2 2 100 0 1 1 0 3 3 9 Gabe Vincent 21:38 0 2 2 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 0 1 -9 Armel Traoré 04:28 0 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 1 -2 Christian Koloko 10:46 6 6 1 3 4 75.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 4 2 1 1 0 1 3 TOTALS 104 51 24 39 89 43.8 12 40 30.0 14 18 77.8 17 26 10 3 11 14 -

Pelicans

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Brandon Ingram 37:38 32 4 8 11 23 47.8 3 5 60.0 7 9 77.8 1 3 3 1 7 3 0 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 32:46 10 9 1 4 9 44.4 2 6 33.3 0 0 0.0 4 5 0 0 1 3 -7 Yves Missi 28:40 8 7 3 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 2 4 50.0 4 3 2 0 3 3 -2 Javonte Green 30:30 7 6 2 2 4 50.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 100 2 4 0 1 1 0 -1 Brandon Boston Jr. 35:39 12 8 5 4 12 33.3 2 6 33.3 2 2 100 1 7 1 0 3 3 3 Jamal Cain 20:44 6 8 2 2 8 25.0 1 3 33.3 1 2 50.0 5 3 0 1 1 4 -8 Jaylen Nowell 34:43 16 6 3 6 18 33.3 2 7 28.6 2 2 100 1 5 0 1 1 0 -7 Trey Jemison III 19:20 8 2 0 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 0 2 1 0 0 3 -3 TOTALS 99 56 24 35 83 42.2 11 29 37.9 18 23 78.3 18 32 7 4 17 19 -

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans play-by-play

The first quarter of the LA Lakers vs New Orleans game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams battling for control. The Pelicans struck first with Brandon Ingram’s free throws, while the Lakers responded with Anthony Davis scoring a dunk off a steal.

The Pelicans gained momentum with solid contributions from Ingram and rookie Yves Missi. Despite a late surge from the Lakers, including two free throws from D’Angelo Russell, New Orleans ended the quarter with a 30-21 lead.

The second quarter saw the Pelicans retain their lead with Jaylen Nowell contributing 11 points, including a 26-foot 3-pointer that stretched the lead to 51-36 with just under five minutes remaining.

Despite a few flashes of brilliance, the Lakers couldn’t close the gap. A late 3-pointer from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl gave the Pelicans a 56-46 advantage as the quarter ended, leaving the Lakers with a tough road ahead in the second half.

In an electrifying third quarter, the Lakers edged ahead of the Pelicans. Davis dominated the paint and Dalton Knecht found his range.

The Pelicans struggled with turnovers, and the Lakers capitalized and finished the quarter up 75-71.

The Lakers secured a dramatic 104-99 victory thanks to their defense in the clutch. With the Pelicans down three with seconds left, the LA defense forced a turnover and Knecht made two free throws to seal the win.

