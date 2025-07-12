LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 12

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jul 12, 2025 10:58 GMT
NBA: Summer League-Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Imagn
LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League (Credits: Imagn+

The LA Lakers will face the New Orleans Pelicans in the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday in one of eight matchups slated for the day. For New Orleans, this will be the team's second Summer League game.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have already participated in four matchups against the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks. The team has won two out of four games.

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans game details and odds

The Pelicans-Lakers game will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday. The game will go live at 8:30 PM ET. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Moneyline: Lakers (+104) vs. Pelicans (-110)

Odds: Lakers (+1.5) vs. Pelicans (-1.5)

Total (O/U): Lakers -110 (o179.5) vs. Pelicans -110 (u179.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Lakers kicked off the Las Vegas Summer League by facing off against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. It was a close game throughout, with the Mavericks winning 87-85. Ryan Nembhard (21 points and five assists) and Miles Kelly (17 points and four rebounds) were key in the win.

On the other hand, the Lakers relied on Cole Swider (22 points and 10 rebounds), Dalton Knecht (15 points and four rebounds) and DJ Steward (14 points, seven rebounds and five assists).

Meanwhile, the Pelicans lost against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 98-91. Lester Quinones was key for New Orleans, finishing with 20 points, shooting 7-for-12. No. 7 pick Jeremiah Fears had a rough night with 14 points and seven turnovers on 4-for-12 shooting.

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Summer League roster

Here is a look at the Pelicans and the Lakers’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Saturday.

Lakers

Player

Position

Dalton Knecht

Guard

Bronny James

Guard

Christian Koloko

Center

RJ Davis

Guard

DJ Steward

Guard

Sam Mennenga

Forward

Augustas Marciulionis

Guard

Darius Bazley

Forward

TY Johnson

Guard

Sir'Jabari Rice

Guard

Cole Swider

Forward

Eric Dixon

Forward

DaJaun Gordon

Guard

Julian Reese

Forward

Ethan Taylor

Guard

Trey Jemison III

Center

Arthur Kaluma

Forward

Pelicans

Player

Position

Jeremiah Fears

Guard

Hunter Dickinson

Center

Keion Brooks Jr.

Forward

Antonio Reeves

Guard

Micah Peavy

Forward

Chase Hunter

Guard

Yves Missi

Center

Derik Queen

Center

Trey Alexander

Guard

Trey Townsend

Forward

Lester Quinones

Guard

Tytan Anderson

Forward

Christian Shumate

Forward

Will Baker

Center

AJ Hoggard

Guard

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans are favorites to win Saturday’s game against the Lakers. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the LA upset the Pelicans. The team has been building the chemistry of its Summer League roster by participating in the California Classic. The Lakers now seem prepared to take on the Pelicans in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Our prediction: The Lakers to win

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content.

