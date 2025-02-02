LA Lakers vs New York Knicks Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 1) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers broke the game open in the fourth quarter and cruised to a 128-112 win against the New York Knicks on Saturday. Without Anthony Davis, the Lakers dominated the Knicks in the final frame. LeBron James had seven points and four assists as LA overwhelmed the home team 37-23 in the last 12 minutes.

King James finished the game with a game-high 33 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. The four-time MVP also did his part in guarding Karl-Anthony Towns, who struggled all game long. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura combined for 48 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

Josh Hart led the Knicks with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Towns, held scoreless in the first quarter, finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jalen Brunson shot 7-for-18 for 17 points with seven assists and two rebounds.

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 21 3 2 1 1 1 8-12 3-6 2-2 +13 LeBron James 33 11 12 0 0 5 14-26 3-8 2-4 +12 Jaxson Hayes 4 2 1 3 1 2 2-2 0-0 0-0 +5 Austin Reaves 27 5 6 3 0 3 7-12 4-7 9-9 +18 Max Christie 15 3 2 0 1 0 6-10 1-4 2-3 +21 Dorian Finney-Smith 15 2 1 2 0 2 5-6 5-6 0-0 +14 Jarred Vanderbilt 0 8 1 0 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 +4 Trey Jemison III 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Christian Koloko 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Gabe Vincent 9 1 1 0 1 0 3-6 3-6 0-0 +1 Bronny James 2 0 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 Dalton Knecht 2 0 0 0 0 1 1-3 0-2 0-0 -8 Shake Milton DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Knicks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Mikal Bridges 16 2 3 1 1 0 7-14 2-4 0-0 -9 OG Anunoby 13 1 1 0 2 1 5-7 3-4 0-0 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns 11 6 3 0 0 3 3-12 1-2 4-4 -15 Jalen Brunson 17 2 7 1 0 6 7-18 0-2 3-7 -17 Josh Hart 26 13 11 2 0 2 11-16 1-5 3-4 -20 Precious Achiuwa 15 15 3 1 0 1 6-12 0-1 3-3 -5 Matt Ryan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Jacob Toppin 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Jericho Sims 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Ariel Hukporti 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 Cameron Payne 0 1 3 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 +1 Miles McBride 12 3 1 1 0 0 4-9 3-7 1-1 -6 Landry Shamet 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -10 Tyler Kolek 0 0 1 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks Game Summary

The LA Lakers faced the New York Knicks on Saturday, the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. LA headed into the game without the injured Anthony Davis. A win by the Lakers would improve their record to 4-1 in their six-game road trip.

LeBron James and Rui Hachimura started hot. The two combined for 25 points, three rebounds and two assists to help the Lakers go toe-to-toe with the Knicks. Austin Reaves added five points, three assists and two steals.

The home team leaned on a balanced attack led by OG Anunoby's seven points. New York got a boost from its bench early with 10 points combined from Precious Achiuwa and Miles McBride. The Knicks and the Lakers ended the first quarter tied 32-32.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson struggled against the Lakers' consistent double teams. They scored 14 points together on 5-for-16 shooting. Without Davis, Towns had trouble capitalizing on mismatches.

The Knicks slowed down James and Hachimura, but Dorian Finney-Smith stepped up. He went 4-for-5 from deep in the second quarter and primarily guarded Towns in the post. LA led 59-54 at halftime.

OG Anunoby and Josh Hart carried the Knicks offense in the third quarter as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns continued to struggle. The home team edged LA 35-32 in the period to trail 91-89 heading into the last 12 minutes.

The LA Lakers dominated the fourth quarter behind LeBron James, who had seven points and four assists in the period. James carried his team to a 128-112 win over the New York Knicks.

