LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score (April 8) | 2024-25 NBA season 

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 09, 2025 00:43 GMT
In a battle of two top Western Conference teams, the LA Lakers faced the OKC Thunder on Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City (Image Source: Imagn)

In a battle of two top Western Conference teams, the LA Lakers faced the OKC Thunder on Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The NBA-leading Thunder (64-14) have secured the No. 1 spot in the West despite a two-game skid coming into the game. The Lakers are No. 3 with a 48-30 record and are one and a half games up of fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets (47-32).

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Dorian Finney-Smith9100003-33-30-0
LeBron James2221000-20-02-2
Jaxson Hayes0010110-10-00-0
Austin Reaves15110015-63-42-2
Luka Doncic11130014-61-32-3
Jarred Vanderbilt0000010-00-00-0
Gabe Vincent0010000-10-10-0
Jordan Goodwin6010002-22-20-0
Dalton Knecht0000000-00-00-0
OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Jalen Williams4220002-40-10-0
Chet Holmgren8010113-52-20-0
Isaiah Hartenstein2520011-10-00-0
Luguentz Dort12101004-54-50-2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander15130006-91-32-2
Kenrich Williams0000000-10-00-0
Isaiah Joe00100000-00-0
Carson Wallace00000000-00-0
Alex Caruso2000001-10-00-0
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
