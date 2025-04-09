LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score (April 8) | 2024-25 NBA season 

In a battle of two top Western Conference teams, the LA Lakers faced the OKC Thunder on Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The NBA-leading Thunder (64-14) have secured the No. 1 spot in the West despite a two-game skid coming into the game. The Lakers are No. 3 with a 48-30 record and are one and a half games up of fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets (47-32).

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Dorian Finney-Smith 9 1 0 0 0 0 3-3 3-3 0-0 LeBron James 2 2 2 1 0 0 0-2 0-0 2-2 Jaxson Hayes 0 0 1 0 1 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 Austin Reaves 15 1 1 0 0 1 5-6 3-4 2-2 Luka Doncic 11 1 3 0 0 1 4-6 1-3 2-3 Jarred Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 Gabe Vincent 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 Jordan Goodwin 6 0 1 0 0 0 2-2 2-2 0-0 Dalton Knecht 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Jalen Williams 4 2 2 0 0 0 2-4 0-1 0-0 Chet Holmgren 8 0 1 0 1 1 3-5 2-2 0-0 Isaiah Hartenstein 2 5 2 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 Luguentz Dort 12 1 0 1 0 0 4-5 4-5 0-2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 15 1 3 0 0 0 6-9 1-3 2-2 Kenrich Williams 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 Isaiah Joe 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 Carson Wallace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 Alex Caruso 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

