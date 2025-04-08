LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 8, 2025

LA Lakers will feel confident going into their second game against the OKC Thunder in two days. The Thunder may have come into Sunday's game as the No. 1 team in the West, but a comprehensive 126-99 win by the Lakers at the Paycom Center had many experts questioning how Oklahoma City would fare in the postseason.

Ad

The Lakers (48-30) are holding on to third-place in the Western Conference, but have been streaky and inconsistent since the arrival of Luka Doncic.

Sunday's loss means the Thunder have now dropped back-to-back game for just the second time this season. They have a 64-14 and have already locked up the first seed in the West, but will be eager to avoid a third straight loss as they prepare for the playoffs, which will begin on April 19.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander moves the ball ahead of LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves at Crypto.com Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The OKC Thunder will take on the LA Lakers at the Paycom Center on Tuesday, Apr. 8, with the game set to tip-off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Ad

The game will be shown locally on Spectrum Sports Net + and FDSOK. Fans looking to stream the game will be able to do so on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Lakers (+600), Thunder (-1000)

Spread: Lakers +14.5 (-115), Thunder -14.5 (-105)

Total (Over/Under): Over 225.5 (-115), Under 225.5 (-115)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Ad

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder preview

These two teams will meet for the third time on Tuesday to decide the season series. Oklahoma took the first game at the Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 29, defeating Los Angles 101-93. A strong display from Luka Doncic saw the Lakers pull a game back this week, overcoming the Thunder 126-99.

Oklahoma City come into Tuesday's game as heavy favorites with the spread set at 14.5 points.

Ad

After consecutive losses to the Houston Rockets and Lakers, the Thunder will be looking to bounce back in this game. They have an 8-2 record over the last 10 games and have lost just six of their 40 home games this season.

Mark Daigneault's team has been built on a dynamic offense that is capable of getting points from several different players. They are averaging 120.0 points per game, which is the second most in the Western Conference.

Ad

The roster has seven players averaging double-digits in the points category, with MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 32.6 ppg.

It is hard to anticipate what will come next from this talented but unpredictable Lakers team. Over the last two months, they dropped games to the lowly Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets, but have also pulled off statement wins against the Denver Nuggets (twice), Rockets and Thunder.

A couple of more wins should see the Lakers secure the third spot in the West, and guarantee home court advantage in the opening round. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have a 18-20 record on the road.

Ad

Aside from Rui Hachimura, the Lakers don't have any major injury issues going into this game.

Luka Doncic currently leads the lineup with 27.3 ppg over 25 games. LeBron James is not far behind the Slovenian guard, averaging 24.5 ppg.

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder betting tips

LA Lakers guard Luka Doncic runs off the court after his team beat the OKC Thunder at Paycom Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Luka Doncic has been the conductor of the Lakers high-flying offense over the last few weeks. The five-time All-Star has recorded 30 or more points in his last two outings and has shoot 51.2% from the field over that stretch.

Ad

Doncic's point total is set at 27.5, and he should be able to go over that figure.

The Lakers did a good job of containing the Thunder's offense on Sunday, but expect Oklahoma City to recover on Tuesday. Jalen Williams finished with just 16 points in his last game, but has shown that he can put up big numbers when called on. Over the last 10 days he has had 23, 23 and a 33-point outing.

Ad

Williams point total is set at 19.5 and he the forward will likely go over that number.

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder prediction

With a boisterous home crowd behind them, expect the OKC Thunder to get back to winning ways. However, the 14.5-point spread is high, especially considering the LA Lakers just beat Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center. The Thunder should win this game, but not by more than 14 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sahir Bhojwani Sahir Bhojwani is a sports enthusiast who has covered a range of sports over his career. Since completing his Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies he has gone on to work with numerous companies in the media and tech sector and has over 14 years of experience.



As a writer, his goal is to create informative, data-driven, historically accurate pieces that focus on the fascinating world of sport.



His favorite team is the Golden State Warriors because he lived in the Bay Area for many years and they have an exciting and entertaining brand of basketball. Sahir's favorite coach is the late Jimmy Valvano, for his tenure at North Carolina State. Although he never coached in the NBA, Valvano is considered one of the top coaches and great basketball minds in the history of the game. Know More