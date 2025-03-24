LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic player stats and box score (March 24) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 25, 2025 00:25 GMT
NBA: Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LeBron James and the LA Lakers visited the Paolo Banchero-led Orlando Magic on Monday (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers faced the Orlando Magic on Monday at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Coming into the game, the Lakers are on a two-game skid and have lost six of their last nine. LA (43-27) is in a tight battle atop the Western Conference. They are two games behind second-placed Houston Rockets (46-26) and have a half-a-game lead over No. 5 Memphis Grizzlies (43-28).

On the other hand, the Magic are fighting for position in the Play-In Tournament. They hold No. 8 in the Eastern Conference with a 33-38 record.

This is the second and final meeting between the teams this season. On Nov. 21, the Magic beat the Lakers 119-118 in LA behind Franz Wagner's 37-point and 11-assist performance, including the game-clinching 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds.

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith6302002-32-30-06
LeBron James14630014-100-26-7-7
Jaxson Hayes2300101-30-00-0-11
Austin Reaves8340023-71-31-2-3
Luka Doncic21330006-142-67-85
Jordan Goodwin1100000-00-01-210
Rui Hachimura3301001-20-11-211
Jarred Vanderbilt0000000-10-00-00
Gabe Vincent2002001-20-10-05
Dalton Knecht3000001-11-10-0-6
Trey Jemison IIIDNP---------
Alex LenDNP---------
Shake MiltonDNP---------
Markieff MorrisDNP---------
Cam ReddishDNP---------
Orlando Magic player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Franz Wagner12420024-91-43-33
Paolo Banchero18410136-101-35-60
Wendell Carter Jr.4400001-60-22-2-8
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope6310002-32-30-0-6
Cory Joseph0230000-20-20-0-12
Caleb Houstan5110002-41-30-0-5
Anthony Black8240003-52-30-010
Jonathan Isaac2001100-20-12-2-1
Gary Harris1101100-00-01-24
Tristan da Silva2101011-10-00-05
Goga BitadzeDNP---------
Jett HowardDNP---------
LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the LA Lakers had a 30-26 lead over the Orlando Magic. Luka Doncic scored 11 points on 3-for-9 shooting for LA, while Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 11 points (4-for-5 shooting).

The Lakers held a 60-58 lead heading into the halftime break. Doncic led all scorers with 21 at the half. He shot 6-for-14, including 2-for-6 from downtown. LeBron James added 14 points and six rebounds on 4-for-10 shooting.

On the flip side, Banchero had 18 points and four rebounds at the half. He shot 6-for-10 (1-for-3 on 3-pointers). Franz Wagner added 12 points and four rebounds.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
