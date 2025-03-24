LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic player stats and box score (March 24) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers faced the Orlando Magic on Monday at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Coming into the game, the Lakers are on a two-game skid and have lost six of their last nine. LA (43-27) is in a tight battle atop the Western Conference. They are two games behind second-placed Houston Rockets (46-26) and have a half-a-game lead over No. 5 Memphis Grizzlies (43-28).

On the other hand, the Magic are fighting for position in the Play-In Tournament. They hold No. 8 in the Eastern Conference with a 33-38 record.

This is the second and final meeting between the teams this season. On Nov. 21, the Magic beat the Lakers 119-118 in LA behind Franz Wagner's 37-point and 11-assist performance, including the game-clinching 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds.

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dorian Finney-Smith 6 3 0 2 0 0 2-3 2-3 0-0 6 LeBron James 14 6 3 0 0 1 4-10 0-2 6-7 -7 Jaxson Hayes 2 3 0 0 1 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 -11 Austin Reaves 8 3 4 0 0 2 3-7 1-3 1-2 -3 Luka Doncic 21 3 3 0 0 0 6-14 2-6 7-8 5 Jordan Goodwin 1 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 10 Rui Hachimura 3 3 0 1 0 0 1-2 0-1 1-2 11 Jarred Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Gabe Vincent 2 0 0 2 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 5 Dalton Knecht 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 -6 Trey Jemison III DNP - - - - - - - - - Alex Len DNP - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton DNP - - - - - - - - - Markieff Morris DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Reddish DNP - - - - - - - - -

Orlando Magic player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Franz Wagner 12 4 2 0 0 2 4-9 1-4 3-3 3 Paolo Banchero 18 4 1 0 1 3 6-10 1-3 5-6 0 Wendell Carter Jr. 4 4 0 0 0 0 1-6 0-2 2-2 -8 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 6 3 1 0 0 0 2-3 2-3 0-0 -6 Cory Joseph 0 2 3 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -12 Caleb Houstan 5 1 1 0 0 0 2-4 1-3 0-0 -5 Anthony Black 8 2 4 0 0 0 3-5 2-3 0-0 10 Jonathan Isaac 2 0 0 1 1 0 0-2 0-1 2-2 -1 Gary Harris 1 1 0 1 1 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 4 Tristan da Silva 2 1 0 1 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 5 Goga Bitadze DNP - - - - - - - - - Jett Howard DNP - - - - - - - - -

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the LA Lakers had a 30-26 lead over the Orlando Magic. Luka Doncic scored 11 points on 3-for-9 shooting for LA, while Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 11 points (4-for-5 shooting).

The Lakers held a 60-58 lead heading into the halftime break. Doncic led all scorers with 21 at the half. He shot 6-for-14, including 2-for-6 from downtown. LeBron James added 14 points and six rebounds on 4-for-10 shooting.

On the flip side, Banchero had 18 points and four rebounds at the half. He shot 6-for-10 (1-for-3 on 3-pointers). Franz Wagner added 12 points and four rebounds.

This is a live copy and will be updated as the game progresses.

