LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 4th)

The LA Lakers will take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday for the first of a four-game road trip. This will be the second and last meeting between the two teams.

LA eked out a 106-103 win over Orlando in their first encounter at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday. The Magic will be looking to even the score against the Lakers.

Except for the opening night loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers’ season has been a series of tightly fought contests. Whether they have won or lost, every game has been a battle right from the opening tip. They will expect the same thing from the young but talented Magic team that will be playing in front of their home fans.

After a so-so first four games of the season, Magic star Paolo Banchero sizzled against the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Orlando will be hoping he brings the same form, particularly with Wendell Carter Jr. out with a fractured left hand.

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Game details

Team: LA Lakers vs. Orlando Magic

Date and Time: November 4, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Amway Center | Orlando, Florida

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Game preview

In the first meeting between the Lakers and Magic, D’Angelo Russell and LeBron James saved the Tinseltown team its blushes. Russell scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, while James added nine of his 19.

The Magic had been able to keep the home team at bay for nearly the entire period before James and Russell got hot. Backup big man Christian Wood also provided crucial minutes, finishing with nine points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero may have played his worst game since entering the NBA. He scored nine points, hitting just 4-14 field-goal attempts. Banchero did have five rebounds and five assists, but it wasn’t the kind of performance Magic fans have become accustomed to.

The versatile forward, however, seemed to have found his form against the Utah Jazz. He will need to keep that form to help his team avoid a winless season against the Lakers.

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Odds and predictions

Moneyline: Lakers (-164) vs. Magic (+138)

Spread: Lakers (-3.5) vs. Magic (+3.5)

Total (O/U): Lakers (o219.5) vs. Magic (u219.5)

Wendell Carter Jr.’s fractured hand will be a big factor going against the Orlando Magic. He was their best chance of containing Anthony Davis. Mo Wagner will take on that role on Saturday, but he will be hard-pressed to contain the Lakers’ superstar big man.

The Lakers will be without Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt, who all are suffering from injuries. They arguably have the deeper lineup and have two of the best players in the game.

Paolo Banchero could play red-hot, but that may not be enough to stop the Lakers from starting their road trip with a big win.

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Predicted starting lineups

Taurean Prince is questionable. If he’s not available, Cam Reddish will continue to start in his place. Darvin Ham will have Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell in his starting five.

The Wagner brothers and Paolo Banchero should be the Magic’s starting frontline. Gary Harris and Jalen Suggs will man the backcourt.

LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic: Top 3 players’ stats

Lakers

Anthony Davis

26.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.4 steals per game

LeBron James

24.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game

D’Angelo Russell

19.4 points, 7.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game

Magic

Franz Wagner

18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game

Paolo Banchero

16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game

Cole Anthony

15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game