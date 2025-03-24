LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 24 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 24, 2025 06:31 GMT
NBA: Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 24 | 2024-25 NBA Season. (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers will begin their four-game road trip on Monday with a crucial matchup against a young Orlando Magic team at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Both teams have a lot at stake as the remaining regular season games will play a pivotal role in determining their playoff positioning. A win for either side would be significant in the race for a better spot in the standings.

The Lakers come into this game following what could be their most disappointing loss of the season, a 146-115 defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. LeBron James and the team struggled defensively, giving up an alarming 146 points at home. With that loss, the Lakers dropped to a 43-27 record, currently sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic are coming off a strong 120-105 victory over the league’s worst team, the Washington Wizards. Paolo Banchero and the Magic are holding onto the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference, currently in a play-in position, but they trail the sixth-placed Detroit Pistons by six and a half games.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the Lakers and the Magic. In their first matchup at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Franz Wagner hit the game-winning shot to secure a victory for Orlando.

LA Lakers vs. Orlando Magic Injury Reports for Mar. 24

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have four players on the injury report ahead of the game against the Orlando Magic. LeBron James is listed as probable with a left groin strain while Rui Hachimura is questionable with a left patellar tendinopathy. Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) and Bronny James (G League) have already been ruled out of the contest.

Orlando Magic injury report

The Orlando Magic have six player on the injury report ahead of the Lakers game. Cole Anthony (left big toe strain) and Trevelin Queen (left ankle sprain) are both listed as questionable.

Mac McClung (two-way G League), Jalen Suggs (right knee trochlea cartilage tear), Ethan Thompson (two-way G League) and Mo Wagner (left knee torn ACL) are ruled out.

LA Lakers vs. Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 24

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The LA Lakers starting lineup is likely to feature Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes.

PGLuka DoncicGabe Vincent
SGAustin ReavesJordan GoodwinShake Milton
SFDorian Finney-SmithRui HachimuraCam Reddish
PFLeBron JamesDalton KnechtJarred VanderbiltMarkieff Morris
CJaxson HayesChristian KolokoAlex LenTrey Jemison III
Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart

The Orlando Magic starting lineup is likely to feature Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagener, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wendell Carter, Jr. and Cory Joseph.

PGCorey JosephAnthony BlackTrevelin Queen
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeGary HarrisJett Howard
SFFranz WagnerTristan da SilvaCaleb Houstan
PFPaolo BancheroJonathan Isaac
CWendell Carter Jr.Goga Bitadze

