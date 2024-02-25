LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups and depth charts for February 25, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Pacific Division rivals LA Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns for the fifth time this season — this time at the Footprint Arena - on Sundy. The Lakers have had the better of the Suns thrice this season and will hope to edge them out again.

The Suns are eighth with a 33-24 record — one win more than the Lakers (31-27) in an unforgiving Western Conference. The key difference between both teams this season is the health of their role players, with LA missing out on some names pivotal in their three wins over the Suns earlier this season.

On that note, here's a quick look at the projected starting lineups and depth charts of both teams ahead of the marquee matchup.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns injury reports

LA Lakers injury report for February 25, 2024

LA has listed LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (hip/Achilles) in their latest injury report.

Despite their injuries, the duo have been regular fixtures for most games this season. The visitors will have Cam Reddish (ankle) as questionable, while Christian Wood (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) are ruled out.

Phoenix Suns injury report for February 25, 2024

The Suns will be without Bradley Beal (hamstring). Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) is listed as probable, while Eric Gordon (groin) is questionable heading into the contest. Damion Lee (knee) is ruled out as well.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups and depth charts

LA Lakers starting lineups and depth chart for February 25, 2024

Should James and Davis lace up, expect coach Darvin Ham to go with the same first unit he has used in the last few games, which have worked well for the outfit.

D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves should share guard duties, while James and Rui Hachimura play forward with Davis at the five.

Here's a look at LA's starting lineup and depth chart ahead of Sunday's game.

Point guard D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Austin Reaves Shooting guard Austin Reaves Max Christie Skylar Mays Small forward LeBron James Taurean Prince Max Christie Power forward Rui Hachimura LeBron James Jaxson Hayes Center Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Rui Hachimura

Phoenix Suns starting lineups and depth chart for February 25, 2024

The Suns have two major players available, with both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker set to take the hardwood. They should go with the same starting five they did against the Suns should Gordon be back.

Point guard Devin Booker Eric Gordon Grayson Allen Shooting guard Eric Gordon Grayson Allen Devin Booker Small forward Kevin Durant Royce O'Neal Josh Okogie Power forward Grayson Allen Kevin Durant Bol Bol Center Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Thaddeus Young

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns key matchups

The clash of the Titans will be between LeBron James and Kevin Durant who shared the same locker room during the All-Star game. The two future Hall of Famers will also have solid reinforcements in Anthony Davis and Devin Booker — both of whom have been on a tear this season.

In their contests this season, the Lakers' defense has been their biggest weapon. It will be James vs Durant, and Davis vs the Suns' defense on Sunday. The big has been a DPOY contender this season, so if Phoenix can't lock down Davis, expect this game to go LA 's way.