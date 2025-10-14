LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 14 | 2025 NBA Preseason

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 14, 2025 16:00 GMT
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 14 | 2025 NBA Preseason. (Image Source: Getty)

The LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns will match up for the second time in the ongoing NBA preseason on Tuesday. In their previous encounter on Oct. 3, the Suns handed a proper hammering to the Lakers and began their campaign with a confidence-boosting 103-81 win. Since then, both teams have each played two more games.

Ad

The Lakers suffered another loss in their following game against the Golden State Warriors before recording their first win of the preseason against the Dubs on Sunday. On the flip side, the Suns split their two-game mini-series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Phoenix's encounter against the Lakers will be their final tune-up game, but Los Angeles will have two more preseason games after Tuesday's contest. The Suns will enter the game with a 2-1 record, while the Lakers boast a 1-2 record.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The contest against Phoenix will be crucial for the Lakers as Luka Doncic will make his preseason debut. The superstar point guard will get much-needed run with his teammates in a competitive game. Marcus Smart will also make his Lakers debut, adding extra flavor to the game.

As far as the Suns are concerned, the franchise underwent a major change in the offseason when superstar Kevin Durant was traded. With the new pieces coming in, the goal for the Suns players would be to build chemistry and find continuity in their final preseason game.

Ad

LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Reports

LA Lakers injury report

LeBron James (sciatica), Maxi Kleber (quadriceps) and Adou Thiero (knee) will once again remain sidelined with their respective injuries. The team suffered a fresh blow on Monday when two-way player Chris Manon suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain, which is likely to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the preseason.

Phoenix Suns injury report

Ad

Jalen Green is still recovering from his hamstring injury and will miss the game against LA. He is expected to make his Suns debut during the team's opening night game against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 22.

LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers are likely to feature a starting lineup comprising Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Deandre Ayton.

Ad
PGLuka DoncicGabe VincentBronny James
SGAustin ReavesDalton Knecht
SFMarcus SmartJake LaRavia
PFRui HachimuraJarred Vanderbilt
CDeandre AytonJaxson HayesChristian Koloko
Ad

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Oso Ighodaro, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn are expected to start for the Suns.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Devin BookerDillon BrooksRyan Dunn
Jared ButlerGrayson AllenRoyce O'NealOso IghodaroKhaman Maluach
Collin GillespieNigel HayesRasheer FlemingNick Richards
About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications