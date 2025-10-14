LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 14 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns will match up for the second time in the ongoing NBA preseason on Tuesday. In their previous encounter on Oct. 3, the Suns handed a proper hammering to the Lakers and began their campaign with a confidence-boosting 103-81 win. Since then, both teams have each played two more games.The Lakers suffered another loss in their following game against the Golden State Warriors before recording their first win of the preseason against the Dubs on Sunday. On the flip side, the Suns split their two-game mini-series against the Brooklyn Nets.Phoenix's encounter against the Lakers will be their final tune-up game, but Los Angeles will have two more preseason games after Tuesday's contest. The Suns will enter the game with a 2-1 record, while the Lakers boast a 1-2 record.The contest against Phoenix will be crucial for the Lakers as Luka Doncic will make his preseason debut. The superstar point guard will get much-needed run with his teammates in a competitive game. Marcus Smart will also make his Lakers debut, adding extra flavor to the game.As far as the Suns are concerned, the franchise underwent a major change in the offseason when superstar Kevin Durant was traded. With the new pieces coming in, the goal for the Suns players would be to build chemistry and find continuity in their final preseason game.LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Injury ReportsLA Lakers injury reportLeBron James (sciatica), Maxi Kleber (quadriceps) and Adou Thiero (knee) will once again remain sidelined with their respective injuries. The team suffered a fresh blow on Monday when two-way player Chris Manon suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain, which is likely to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the preseason.Phoenix Suns injury reportJalen Green is still recovering from his hamstring injury and will miss the game against LA. He is expected to make his Suns debut during the team's opening night game against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 22.LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth ChartsLA Lakers starting lineup and depth chartThe Lakers are likely to feature a starting lineup comprising Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Deandre Ayton.PGLuka DoncicGabe VincentBronny JamesSGAustin ReavesDalton KnechtSFMarcus SmartJake LaRaviaPFRui HachimuraJarred VanderbiltCDeandre AytonJaxson HayesChristian KolokoPhoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chartDevin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Oso Ighodaro, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn are expected to start for the Suns.Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenterDevin BookerDillon BrooksRyan DunnJared ButlerGrayson AllenRoyce O'NealOso IghodaroKhaman MaluachCollin GillespieNigel HayesRasheer FlemingNick Richards