LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score (April 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers on the final day of the 2024-25 regular season at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. All 30 NBA teams are in action on Sunday.
The Lakers, with No. 3 in the Western Conference locked, rested their key players as the team prepares for what it hopes will be a deep postseason run. Their first-round foe, the sixth seed, is yet to be determined.
On the other hand, the Trail Blazers aim to get some momentum as they head to the offseason. On Sunday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Portland signed coach Chauncey Billups to a multi-year contract extension.
LA Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score
LA Lakers player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Dalton Knecht
13
6
0
0
1
2
4-9
3-6
2-2
-17
Markieff Morris
6
1
4
1
0
0
3-5
0-2
0-0
-9
Alex Len
0
0
1
0
1
2
0-2
0-1
0-0
-8
Shake Milton
11
1
2
0
0
0
3-6
1-2
4-4
-12
Bronny James
2
1
3
0
0
2
1-4
0-1
0-0
-12
Jordan Goodwin
8
5
0
1
0
1
3-9
2-4
0-0
-7
Christian Koloko
2
3
0
1
1
0
1-2
0-0
0-2
-3
Trey Jemison III
1
3
1
0
1
1
0-0
0-0
1-2
-7
Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Kris Murray
8
7
1
0
1
1
3-11
1-4
1-2
13
Toumani Camara
3
3
1
0
0
0
1-2
1-2
0-0
14
Donovan Clingan
6
8
3
1
0
0
3-5
0-0
0-3
16
Matisse Thybulle
9
3
2
1
0
1
3-7
1-3
2-7
18
Dalano Banton
14
3
1
1
0
2
5-12
3-7
1-2
19
Rayan Rupert
3
3
1
0
0
1
1-2
1-2
0-0
-5
Sidy Cissoko
2
0
3
1
0
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
1
Justin Minaya
5
2
1
0
0
1
2-4
1-2
2-2
0
Jabari Walker
8
2
0
0
0
0
3-4
0-0
0-0
-1
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.