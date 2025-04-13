LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score (April 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

  • home icon
By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 13, 2025 20:47 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn
The Portland Trail Blazers hosted the LA Lakers on the final day of the regular season on Sunday (Image source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers on the final day of the 2024-25 regular season at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. All 30 NBA teams are in action on Sunday.

The Lakers, with No. 3 in the Western Conference locked, rested their key players as the team prepares for what it hopes will be a deep postseason run. Their first-round foe, the sixth seed, is yet to be determined.

On the other hand, the Trail Blazers aim to get some momentum as they head to the offseason. On Sunday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Portland signed coach Chauncey Billups to a multi-year contract extension.

LA Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dalton Knecht13600124-93-62-2-17
Markieff Morris6141003-50-20-0-9
Alex Len0010120-20-10-0-8
Shake Milton11120003-61-24-4-12
Bronny James2130021-40-10-0-12
Jordan Goodwin8501013-92-40-0-7
Christian Koloko2301101-20-00-2-3
Trey Jemison III1310110-00-01-2-7
Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kris Murray8710113-111-41-213
Toumani Camara3310001-21-20-014
Donovan Clingan6831003-50-00-316
Matisse Thybulle9321013-71-32-718
Dalano Banton14311025-123-71-219
Rayan Rupert3310011-21-20-0-5
Sidy Cissoko2031001-20-10-01
Justin Minaya5210012-41-22-20
Jabari Walker8200003-40-00-0-1
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

