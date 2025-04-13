LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score (April 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers on the final day of the 2024-25 regular season at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. All 30 NBA teams are in action on Sunday.

The Lakers, with No. 3 in the Western Conference locked, rested their key players as the team prepares for what it hopes will be a deep postseason run. Their first-round foe, the sixth seed, is yet to be determined.

On the other hand, the Trail Blazers aim to get some momentum as they head to the offseason. On Sunday, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Portland signed coach Chauncey Billups to a multi-year contract extension.

LA Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dalton Knecht 13 6 0 0 1 2 4-9 3-6 2-2 -17 Markieff Morris 6 1 4 1 0 0 3-5 0-2 0-0 -9 Alex Len 0 0 1 0 1 2 0-2 0-1 0-0 -8 Shake Milton 11 1 2 0 0 0 3-6 1-2 4-4 -12 Bronny James 2 1 3 0 0 2 1-4 0-1 0-0 -12 Jordan Goodwin 8 5 0 1 0 1 3-9 2-4 0-0 -7 Christian Koloko 2 3 0 1 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-2 -3 Trey Jemison III 1 3 1 0 1 1 0-0 0-0 1-2 -7

Portland Trail Blazers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kris Murray 8 7 1 0 1 1 3-11 1-4 1-2 13 Toumani Camara 3 3 1 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 14 Donovan Clingan 6 8 3 1 0 0 3-5 0-0 0-3 16 Matisse Thybulle 9 3 2 1 0 1 3-7 1-3 2-7 18 Dalano Banton 14 3 1 1 0 2 5-12 3-7 1-2 19 Rayan Rupert 3 3 1 0 0 1 1-2 1-2 0-0 -5 Sidy Cissoko 2 0 3 1 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 1 Justin Minaya 5 2 1 0 0 1 2-4 1-2 2-2 0 Jabari Walker 8 2 0 0 0 0 3-4 0-0 0-0 -1

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

