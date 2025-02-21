LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

The LA Lakers visited the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night for the second game of a back-to-back. The Lakers returned to action earlier than most of the NBA due to a make-up game against the Charlotte Hornets yesterday. They were off to a bad start, losing to the Hornets 100-97.

Luka Doncic was ruled out for the game due to injury management of his left calf strain, which kept him out for over a month. LeBron James was initially listed as questionable, but was eventually cleared to play. "The King" was joined in the starting lineup by Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.

On the other hand, coach Chauncey Billups used a starting five consisting of Anfernee Simons, Deni Avdija, Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan. The Blazers entered the game on a three-game losing streak.

Tonight's game was also the third matchup between the two teams this season. The LA Lakers have won five in a row against the Trail Blazers, who have not beaten the purple and gold since Feb. 13, 2023 in Portland.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Player Stats and Box Score

Lakers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Dorian Finney-Smith 5 2 0 1 1 0 1 16 2-3 1-2 0-0 13 Rui Hachimura 4 6 0 0 1 0 1 18 2-4 0-1 0-0 3 LeBron James 16 5 3 2 0 5 0 16 7-11 0-3 2-2 6 Jaxson Hayes 7 4 2 0 0 1 1 16 3-6 0-0 1-2 2 Austin Reaves 19 1 2 1 0 1 1 19 5-9 1-3 8-8 5 Trey Jemison III 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 6 2-4 0-0 0-0 9 Gabe Vincent 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 9 0-4 0-4 0-0 -1 Shake Milton 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Jordan Goodwin 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Dalton Knecht 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 5 0-1 0-1 0-0 3 Markieff Morris DNP Cam Reddish DNP Alex Len DNP Bronny James DNP

Blazers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Toumani Camara 8 4 1 2 0 1 2 18 3-3 2-2 0-0 1 Jerami Grant 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 12 0-5 0-1 0-2 -14 Deni Avdija 10 3 2 0 0 0 1 16 2-5 0-1 6-7 -2 Donovan Clingan 2 5 0 1 3 2 1 9 1-2 0-0 0-0 -6 Anfernee Simons 4 1 3 0 0 0 0 13 1-4 0-2 2-5 -10 Kris Murray 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 4 0-1 0-1 0-0 -3 Robert Williams III 4 4 1 1 1 0 2 15 2-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Shaedon Sharpe 5 0 0 0 0 4 0 10 2-6 1-3 0-0 -12 Dalano Banton 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 3-4 1-2 0-0 10 Scoot Henderson 7 0 2 0 0 1 1 16 2-7 1-5 2-2 -2 Jabari Walker DNP Duop Reath DNP Deandre Ayton DNP Matisse Thybulle DNP Rayan Rupert DNP

Note: These are the scores for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

