  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 21, 2025 04:14 GMT
LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 20. (Photo: IMAGN)
LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 20. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers visited the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night for the second game of a back-to-back. The Lakers returned to action earlier than most of the NBA due to a make-up game against the Charlotte Hornets yesterday. They were off to a bad start, losing to the Hornets 100-97.

Ad

Luka Doncic was ruled out for the game due to injury management of his left calf strain, which kept him out for over a month. LeBron James was initially listed as questionable, but was eventually cleared to play. "The King" was joined in the starting lineup by Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.

On the other hand, coach Chauncey Billups used a starting five consisting of Anfernee Simons, Deni Avdija, Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan. The Blazers entered the game on a three-game losing streak.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Tonight's game was also the third matchup between the two teams this season. The LA Lakers have won five in a row against the Trail Blazers, who have not beaten the purple and gold since Feb. 13, 2023 in Portland.

LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers Player Stats and Box Score

Lakers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith5201101162-31-20-013
Rui Hachimura4600101182-40-10-03
LeBron James16532050167-110-32-26
Jaxson Hayes7420011163-60-01-22
Austin Reaves19121011195-91-38-85
Trey Jemison III420000162-40-00-09
Gabe Vincent011000290-40-40-0-1
Shake Milton020000050-10-00-00
Jordan Goodwin030000190-10-10-00
Dalton Knecht012000150-10-10-03
Markieff MorrisDNP
Cam ReddishDNP
Alex LenDNP
Bronny JamesDNP
Ad

Blazers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Toumani Camara8412012183-32-20-01
Jerami Grant0001110120-50-10-2-14
Deni Avdija10320001162-50-16-7-2
Donovan Clingan250132191-20-00-0-6
Anfernee Simons4130000131-40-22-5-10
Kris Murray010000240-10-10-0-3
Robert Williams III4411102152-20-00-0-2
Shaedon Sharpe5000040102-61-30-0-12
Dalano Banton701000073-41-20-010
Scoot Henderson7020011162-71-52-2-2
Jabari WalkerDNP
Duop ReathDNP
Deandre AytonDNP
Matisse ThybulleDNP
Rayan RupertDNP
Ad

Note: These are the scores for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी