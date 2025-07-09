LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score - July 8 | 2025 NBA Summer League

The LA Lakers took on the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center in San Francisco as part of the 2025 California Classic. It's the final day of the first part of the 2025 NBA Summer League, with Bronny James taking the center stage for the Lakers.

Lakers coach Beau Levesque used a starting five featuring James, DJ Steward, Dalton Knecht, Cole Swider and Sam Mennenga. The Lakers were looking to finish the California Classic strong with a win heading into the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Spurs coach Mike Noyes' starting lineup consisted of Harrison Ingram, David Jones Garcia, Carter Bryant, Riley Minix and Nathan Mensah. Number two pick Dylan Harper didn't play for the third consecutive game, while Bryant seemed to have recovered from his minor injury from their opener.

LA Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score

Lakers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Cole Swider 11 1 1 1 0 0 1 13 4-10 1-5 2-2 -1 Dalton Knecht 10 5 0 0 0 1 1 14 4-10 1-4 1-2 -4 DJ Steward 5 1 2 0 0 1 0 12 2-6 1-1 0-0 -2 Sam Mennenga 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 -9 Bronny James 2 2 1 2 0 2 0 11 1-4 0-1 0-0 2 Darius Bazley 13 6 2 0 1 1 0 12 4-5 1-1 4-5 1 Ethan Taylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Julian Reese 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 RJ Davis 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 4 0-1 0-1 0-0 -3 DaJuan Gordon 1 2 3 0 0 1 1 6 0-1 0-1 1-2 -1 Sir'Jabari Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0-3 0-2 0-0 -7 Trey Jemison III DNP Arthur Kaluma DNP Eric Dixon DNP TY Johnson DNP Augustas Marciulionis DNP

Spurs

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Nate Mensah 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 1-2 0-0 0-0 -4 Riley Minix 8 3 0 0 0 0 2 13 3-5 0-1 2-2 -6 Carter Bryant 6 2 0 0 1 2 2 12 1-6 1-5 3-4 -9 David Jones-Garcia 12 1 2 1 0 2 0 14 4-4 2-2 2-2 7 Harrison Ingram 0 0 3 1 1 0 3 11 0-2 0-1 0-0 6 Ibrahima Diallo 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Kyle Mangas 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 -2 Omari Moore 1 2 1 0 0 1 0 11 0-1 0-1 1-2 8 Dexter Dennis 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 9 1-1 0-0 0-0 9 Osayi Osifo 9 3 0 0 2 0 2 12 4-6 1-1 0-0 5 Jameer Nelson Jr. 4 0 0 2 0 3 0 6 1-4 0-1 2-3 2 Jacksen Moni DNP Mouhamet Diouf DNP Dylan Harper DNP Cam Carter DNP Josh Uduje DNP Chibuzo Agbo DNP Noah Farrakhan DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

