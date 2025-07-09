  • home icon
  LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score - July 8 | 2025 NBA Summer League

LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score - July 8 | 2025 NBA Summer League

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 09, 2025 03:18 GMT
LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score for July 8. (Photo: GETTY)
LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score for July 8. (Photo: GETTY)

The LA Lakers took on the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center in San Francisco as part of the 2025 California Classic. It's the final day of the first part of the 2025 NBA Summer League, with Bronny James taking the center stage for the Lakers.

Lakers coach Beau Levesque used a starting five featuring James, DJ Steward, Dalton Knecht, Cole Swider and Sam Mennenga. The Lakers were looking to finish the California Classic strong with a win heading into the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Spurs coach Mike Noyes' starting lineup consisted of Harrison Ingram, David Jones Garcia, Carter Bryant, Riley Minix and Nathan Mensah. Number two pick Dylan Harper didn't play for the third consecutive game, while Bryant seemed to have recovered from his minor injury from their opener.

LA Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score

Lakers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Cole Swider11111001134-101-52-2-1
Dalton Knecht10500011144-101-41-2-4
DJ Steward5120010122-61-10-0-2
Sam Mennenga010000060-10-00-0-9
Bronny James2212020111-40-10-02
Darius Bazley13620110124-51-14-51
Ethan Taylor000000040-00-00-0-4
Julian Reese010100250-10-00-03
RJ Davis000101240-10-10-0-3
DaJuan Gordon123001160-10-11-2-1
Sir'Jabari Rice0000000130-30-20-0-7
Trey Jemison IIIDNP
Arthur KalumaDNP
Eric DixonDNP
TY JohnsonDNP
Augustas MarciulionisDNP
Spurs

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Nate Mensah220000041-20-00-0-4
Riley Minix8300002133-50-12-2-6
Carter Bryant6200122121-61-53-4-9
David Jones-Garcia12121020144-42-22-27
Harrison Ingram0031103110-20-10-06
Ibrahima Diallo000000130-00-00-00
Kyle Mangas211000031-10-00-0-2
Omari Moore1210010110-10-11-28
Dexter Dennis200100091-10-00-09
Osayi Osifo9300202124-61-10-05
Jameer Nelson Jr.400203061-40-12-32
Jacksen MoniDNP
Mouhamet DioufDNP
Dylan HarperDNP
Cam CarterDNP
Josh UdujeDNP
Chibuzo AgboDNP
Noah FarrakhanDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
