LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score - July 8 | 2025 NBA Summer League
The LA Lakers took on the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center in San Francisco as part of the 2025 California Classic. It's the final day of the first part of the 2025 NBA Summer League, with Bronny James taking the center stage for the Lakers.
Lakers coach Beau Levesque used a starting five featuring James, DJ Steward, Dalton Knecht, Cole Swider and Sam Mennenga. The Lakers were looking to finish the California Classic strong with a win heading into the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Spurs coach Mike Noyes' starting lineup consisted of Harrison Ingram, David Jones Garcia, Carter Bryant, Riley Minix and Nathan Mensah. Number two pick Dylan Harper didn't play for the third consecutive game, while Bryant seemed to have recovered from his minor injury from their opener.
LA Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Player Stats and Box Score
Lakers
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Cole Swider
11
1
1
1
0
0
1
13
4-10
1-5
2-2
-1
Dalton Knecht
10
5
0
0
0
1
1
14
4-10
1-4
1-2
-4
DJ Steward
5
1
2
0
0
1
0
12
2-6
1-1
0-0
-2
Sam Mennenga
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
0-1
0-0
0-0
-9
Bronny James
2
2
1
2
0
2
0
11
1-4
0-1
0-0
2
Darius Bazley
13
6
2
0
1
1
0
12
4-5
1-1
4-5
1
Ethan Taylor
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0-0
0-0
0-0
-4
Julian Reese
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
5
0-1
0-0
0-0
3
RJ Davis
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
4
0-1
0-1
0-0
-3
DaJuan Gordon
1
2
3
0
0
1
1
6
0-1
0-1
1-2
-1
Sir'Jabari Rice
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
0-3
0-2
0-0
-7
Trey Jemison III
DNP
Arthur Kaluma
DNP
Eric Dixon
DNP
TY Johnson
DNP
Augustas Marciulionis
DNP
Spurs
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Nate Mensah
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
4
1-2
0-0
0-0
-4
Riley Minix
8
3
0
0
0
0
2
13
3-5
0-1
2-2
-6
Carter Bryant
6
2
0
0
1
2
2
12
1-6
1-5
3-4
-9
David Jones-Garcia
12
1
2
1
0
2
0
14
4-4
2-2
2-2
7
Harrison Ingram
0
0
3
1
1
0
3
11
0-2
0-1
0-0
6
Ibrahima Diallo
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
Kyle Mangas
2
1
1
0
0
0
0
3
1-1
0-0
0-0
-2
Omari Moore
1
2
1
0
0
1
0
11
0-1
0-1
1-2
8
Dexter Dennis
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
9
1-1
0-0
0-0
9
Osayi Osifo
9
3
0
0
2
0
2
12
4-6
1-1
0-0
5
Jameer Nelson Jr.
4
0
0
2
0
3
0
6
1-4
0-1
2-3
2
Jacksen Moni
DNP
Mouhamet Diouf
DNP
Dylan Harper
DNP
Cam Carter
DNP
Josh Uduje
DNP
Chibuzo Agbo
DNP
Noah Farrakhan
DNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
