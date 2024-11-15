LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 15 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

The LA Lakers will look to add to their three-game winning streak when they travel to Texas on Friday to face the San Antonio Spurs. This 2024-25 Emirates NBA Cup encounter promises to be an exciting matchup between two Western Conference rivals, and there will be plenty of star talent on display at the Frost Bank Center.

The Lakers (7-3) are the reigning NBA Cup champions after defeating the Indiana Pacers in the 2023 edition of the tournament and will be looking for a vital win on Friday night as they aim to defend their title.

Los Angeles is coming off a disappointing 2023-24 season where it was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, but the arrival of new coach JJ Redick has brought some renewed optimism to the franchise. Seven wins from their first 11 games currently place the Lakers in sixth in the Western Conference standings.

Four-time MVP LeBron James and nine-time All-Star Anthony Davis remain the pillars of the Lakers offense. Both players are off to strong starts this season and have combined for 54.5 points and 18.9 rebounds per game. Dalton Knecht, the team's first-round draft pick this year, has also impressed over the early stage of the season.

Meanwhile, the Spurs (6-6) enter the contest on a two-game win streak after victories against the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

Victor Wembanyama, the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year, has led the way for the Spurs. The 7-foot-3 big man currently leads the roster in points (22.2), rebounds (10.2) and blocks (3.8). Wembanyama is coming off a historical 50-point performance against the Wizards, becoming the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a game.

The addition of veteran point guard Chris Paul and small forward Harrison Barnes this offseason has brought in some much-needed experience that helped to balance a young Spurs roster. Rookie point guard Stephon Castle, who won an NCAA national championship last season with the UConn Huskies, has also provided some much-needed depth to the backcourt.

LA Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan shoots against LA Lakers forward LeBron James at Crypto.com Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

JJ Redick has been flexible with his starting five throughout the season, with eight different players getting starts at some point in the campaign. The decision to remove D'Angelo Russell from the starting lineup last week was a bold move from the coach and one that seems to have paid off. The Lakers are 3-0 with Russell coming off the bench.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood are all out of Friday's game. Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis are listed as game-time decisions.

Expect to see the LA Lakers come out with the same starting five that began the game on Wednesday, which includes Austin Reaves, Cam Redish, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis.

LA Lakers depth chart:

G Austin Reeves D'Angelo Russell Jalen Hood-Schifino (O) G Cam Redish Gabe Vincent Bronny James F LeBron James Dalton Knecht Max Christie F Rui Hachimura Jarred Vanderbilt (O) Christian Wood Maxwell Lewis C Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes (O) Christian Koloko

The San Antonio Spurs' coaching staff has been relatively consistent this season, with Chris Paul, Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes and Victor Wembanyama starting every game.

San Antonio will be without forward Jeremy Sochan, who has started seven of the team's 12 games but suffered a left thumb fracture on Monday. Guard Tre Jones is also sidelined with an ankle injury.

Expect to see the home team come out with Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes and Victor Wembanyama taking the court.

San Antonio Spurs depth chart:

G Chris Paul Stephon Castle Tre Jones (O) Blake Wesley G Devin Vassell Malaki Branham F Julian Champagnie Jeremy Sochan (O) Keldon Johnson F Harrison Barnes Zach Collins Harrison Ingram C Victor Wembanyama Sandro Mamukelashvili Charles Bassey

LA Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Where to watch

The San Antonio Spurs will host the LA Lakers at the Frost Bank Center on Friday, night with the contest set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and will also be available locally on Spectrum SportsNet. Fans looking to stream the game will be able to do so on NBA League Pass or fuboTV (regional restrictions may apply).

