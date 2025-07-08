LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 8

The LA Lakers will take on the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center for the California Classic NBA Summer League on Tuesday. Both teams have played two Summer League games so far, winning one each.
The Lakers lost their first game on Saturday to the Golden State Warriors, 89-84. They took on the Miami Heat the next day and emerged victorious, winning 103-83. Meanwhile, the Spurs lost their first game against the Heat and won their second game against the Dubs.
LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs game details and odds
The Spurs-Lakers game will take place at Chase Center on Saturday. The game will go live at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass or FuboTV.
Moneyline: Lakers (-240) vs Spurs (+160)
Odds: Lakers (-4.5) vs. Spurs (+4.5)
Total (O/U): Lakers (o175.5 -110) vs. Spurs (u175.5 -110)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.
LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs preview
The Lakers dominated the Miami Heat during Sunday’s game, winning by 20 points. The team got solid contributions from Cole Swider (20 points, shooting 7-for-10), DJ Steward (14 points, shooting 6-for-9) and Darius Bazley (16 points and nine rebounds, shooting 4-for-6).
Meanwhile, the Spurs enjoyed a burst of class from David Jones-Garcia, who finished with 25 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. San Antonio defeated the Warriors, 90-88, without relying on Carter Bryant or Dylan Harper, their first-round picks from the 2025 draft.
While both teams have had impressive performances in the California Classic, the Lakers appear to have the upper hand in terms of the quality of their Summer League roster.
LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Summer League roster
Here is a look at the Spurs and the Lakers’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Saturday.
Lakers
Spurs
LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs prediction
The Lakers are favorites to win Tuesday’s game vs. the San Antonio Spurs. The team has developed a reputation for finding diamonds in the rough and seems to have hit the mark with a few talents on their Summer League roster.
The Spurs will likely have a hard time if they choose to keep Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant benched for Tuesday’s game.
Our prediction: The Lakers to win
